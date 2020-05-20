Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Titanic is Sinking, Where’s the Captain?

Being prepared in times of crisis.

By

When will this pandemic end? We’re all tired. We’re all frustrated. Some have lost family, friends and/or colleagues, while others are losing businesses. I liken this to the Titanic sinking. No one expected it. Research shows that the ship was traveling much too fast, ultimately costing 1,514 human lives, more than half the passengers.  But why would anyone have believed this voyage would end badly? The Titanic was heralded as the largest, fastest, finest, unsinkable luxury liner in the world. What could possibly go wrong?

History says that the sinking of the boat happened quickly. Just over two and half hours for the unsinkable ship to go down.  When it became clear to the passengers that the ship was going down, chaos ensued. Fear and loss of control triggered pure survival mode. In the movie, “Titanic”,  one of the villains played by Billy Zane, confirms his complete lack of conscious when he rips a child from the hands of its mother to secure his spot on one of the few lifeboats available. It was women and children first, and he figured out a way to save himself. This illustrates the point that desperation leads to desperate measures. Look at the hoarding of toilet paper and PPE scams, which stem from fear and a loss of control.

I use the Titanic as a comparison because like the virus, no one ever saw it coming. With this virus, some may feel as though the proverbial ship is sinking. How could this happen? Why aren’t we better prepared? What are we to do? How can we survive? Where’s our captain?

In my heart of hearts, I believe that people are innately good and want to do good things. I also believe that fear, stress, uncertainty, and frustration bring out the worst in people.  Right now there are two distinct camps, get back to work or stay home. How can you argue with either? The small businessmen and women that I know are GOOD people and they are losing their livelihood. They are having to let long-time, devoted employees go, wondering how they will ever survive this. Some will, but others, sadly, will not.

For those that believe stay-at-home is best, I cannot argue with them either. I almost lost a brother-in-law to this virus. It’s tenacious and doesn’t care who you are, where you work, how much money you make or what conversation is happening on social media. For these folks, staying at home means saving lives, period. How can you argue with someone who wants to save a life? 

The truth is, for both camps, the ship is sinking. We are all looking for the captain to guide us to safety, tell us what we need to hear without pushing fear and division. The more we fear, the more divided and desperate we become. Then, the “us against them” mentality sets in and there’s no solution, and all hope is lost. Unfortunately, for the Titanic, there was no stopping the sinking ship, no hope, and the ending was tragic. Fortunately for us, there are solutions and ways we can come out of this together, stronger. Truth is, we must, for our businesses, communities, families and our future.

                                                                                    

Nicki Anderson, Director of Women's Leadership Program at Benedictine University

Nicki Anderson has been writing about health, wellness, business and leadership for over 25 years. As the current Director of L.E.A.D.S. (Leadership, Empowerment, Action, Development and Service), a leadership program for undergraduate women, Nicki is passionate about creating opportunities for others to thrive. Nicki is the author of 4 books, including, Reality Fitness, Inspiration for Your Health and Well-being, and was a weekly columnist for Tribune Companies and contributor to numerous magazines including Prevention and Real Simple.  Nicki lives in Naperville, IL

