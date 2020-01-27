The Tipping Point

The past decade has been a tumultuous and life-changing one for me. However, if I had to pick a single set of experiences that shook me to my core it was definitely the period in which I was involuntarily hospitalized for postpartum psychosis, released, relapsed, and had to see a psychiatrist for a year.

I sometimes like to picture this time as a carefully constructed picturesque hut on the beach with a thatched bamboo floor. I found the perfect romantic partner, laid the floor one twig at a time, twirled around and was ready for whatever life brought our way.

But then life brought with it a series of challenges that we hadn’t proofed our house for. It ripped us (and me) apart in ways I could never have imagined. Floods, financial loss, near-death experiences, that was the easy part. However, losing my mind? Not knowing who I was anymore? If I was even sane? If I was worthy? I wasn’t even aware that that type of pain and confusion was possible.

And then having to put on a smile and pretend everything was okay? That I was still just the straight-A student who had everything together? Who could advise you on how to get into an Ivy League college? Who could turn your software around – that was too much.

Thankfully, I sought out help. Gobs of it – I began seeing a therapist and a life coach regularly. I finally become a regular meditator (now on 400+ days). I am a regular exerciser. I re-committed to a healthy diet. I sleep regularly. I practice mindfulness. I practice yoga. I love tweaking my daily habits. I have been a self-help junkie for some time now. I learned that you can recover, but it is a life-long process. You can find yourself again. Change is just part of the natural cycle of life.

Of course, there are still many days when I get terrified! But I’ve learned to not take that fear so seriously. I know that I’ll get up and try again. And I’ll never take things so for-granted again.

I strongly believe, more than anything else though, I’ve changed my mindset. I try every day to be kind to myself and others. Sometimes I skip a day of my healthy habits, or I catch myself being mean. But I practice little steps each and every day. I live them in each and every moment.

I recently stepped out of the day to day operations of my family business to spend more time with my daughter. I still work plenty of hours a week, but my career will never again be all-consuming. I try not to be afraid to make changes when my heart tells me to do so.

I am truly grateful for the pain I experienced because now I can say with certainty that I will never give up or think about priorities as an afterthought. As I’ve found with so many endeavors in life, its so much more about the journey and the process than about reaching the peak of the mountain.

I sincerely hope you don’t have to go through the same experiences or pain to change your priorities.

Wherever you are in life, here’s what I’ve learned so far:

Do focus on family and friends. Remember to take care of yourself. Don’t be afraid to seek out help. It’s not shameful to do so – and there are many resources out there for that specific purpose. It’s never too late (or too early) to get started!