The Timing Of New Affection! Annie Laurie #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmerica

Touch is one of the most soothing actions for humanity. In fact, it’s one of the most nutritious elements when experiencing the presence of feminine existence. There are precious rewards, when it comes to being held, loved, and nurtured, upon. In addition, it is imperative for the female psyche. The sensory of touch permits us the beauty of being connected with our sensory. There is something about it, which causes invisible energies to spread throughout the atmosphere. When a woman is truly being loved, others feel it. Truly feel it!

So, what is happening now? It’s been a long time since she has been loved. What becomes of the affection, and tenderness, to be shown towards her? A long time without affection can cause a woman to become hardened. Not having that affection and nourishment presented back to her causes a problem, within her femininity. It’s been a long time and she needs that love!

Proclamation of one’s needs is very important, when it comes to love. It’s all part of the understanding of honest and healthy communication. Conveying to one’s partner what is needed is very important. It is one of the healing elixirs in a relationship. If something is wrong, talking makes it, so right! Affection is key! Furthermore, it’s a necessary tool for one’s satisfaction in any romantic commitment.

Back to the world of that Old Time, Blues! Oh, yes! It’s during the time of one of the most truth-telling storylines we could ever have. It’s that Black American, musical form of revealing one’s sorrow and joys. Regardless of if you agree with it, or not, the Blues tells the truth!

Into the world of Black America’s gardens, we go! And one dame is telling the truth as she sees fit. It’s been a long time, Baby! Affection is love’s watering tool! What makes the song, “It’s Been A Long Time,” very intriguing is how it demonstrates the femininity of Black American women. Such is especially significant, during that time. Furthermore, it carries just as much relevance for today’s timing. Remember, Black America’s musical gardens were a safe haven for the womanhood of this community. It was here, where we could find rest. It was here, where we could find wellness and restoration. Like silken velvet, our emotional wounds found some mechanism of healing! In these gardens, we exuded the blessings of womanhood. In these gardens, we were safe! Safe to be, women!

“It’s Been A Long Time” Darling and there is care needing to be given! Oh, yes! It’s been a long time! Tenderness, caress, and the gentility of softness. Touch is healing. And, oh so often, is always the right time!

Annie Laurie