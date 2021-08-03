The Time Of Mother: Chiyoko Shimakura #Japan

There are certain times when love has a way of coming at the right, time! There are times for moving into other facets of our lives. Moments for changing jobs, moving, and aligning oneself into a different path always have their certain time. That’s simply the reality of this thing, called life! Everything is consistently changing. Nothing ever stays the same!

Then, we have those moments as it pertains to Mother and child. “It’s Time, Mom.” So, what is that time? Is it time to have a certain conversation? Is it time to move into a different direction, regarding one’s life goals? What is the very essence of this thing called, time?

Simple reflections of this element, called time move us into a deeper introspection, when it comes to the musical realm. Time moves through its natural, beat, rhythm, and tune. It has a way of aligning us in ways, we may have never imagined. Slowly and surely, we begin to see just how time pushes us into the right direction, and at the right moment. A significant portion of human beings have forgotten that. We have forgotten it to such a degree, that we have moved out of alignment, with time. It’s why certain layers of destruction for the mind, Body, and Spirit are at work. People are so out of tune with time, that it’s actually killing our minds. So, the major question is, how? How do we unwrap the restrictions, when it comes to getting back on track, with a timely essence?

The reality is that time is much more healing, than what we think of it to be. It’s important that we align with it naturally, in order that we receive its rewards. The problem in living in a fast-paced society is that people feel they have “ownership” over time. In fact, the notion of “owing time” is an illusion. You can never truly “own” time. In fact, you don’t own it at all. You are simply part of it. That’s just how the Universe has designed it. So, there are decisions to be made. Either we can release the ego, and align with time. OR We can stay entrapped in a cycle of destruction.

Looking into our current state-of-being, it is evident, that we are in a violent cycle when it comes to our perception of time. Our bodies are treated violently. Our minds are treated and destroyed like broken glass. In fact, through this current stigma (and society), we have become enslaved to man’s restrictions of time. A number of us are frantically moving around, trying to establish some form of stability. Nevertheless, so many refuse to give up that power. Yet, a dismantling of this form of power is necessary in order for a person to experience what real power (through time) is all about.

Looking into Japanese waters, a person has a way of hearing the movement of time, in its own, unique way. In fact, it is way different than what we have typically experience, from the Western world. That’s one of the eloquent personas of Japanese waters. Furthermore, as we come to address one of the elements of time, let it be known that time is one of the essences of, Mother. For, Mother, and the persona of a different way of moving.

So, Dearest Mother, it is time!

Chiyoko Shimakura