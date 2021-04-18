The Time I (reluctantly) Let Myself Start Fresh

I guess being single for the first time in 11 years at the start of Spring does seem like somewhat of a Spring Cleaning of sorts. Not a Spring Cleaning I ever imagined for myself or my children, but a Spring Cleaning I found necessary. And now, Spring Cleaning seems to be exactly the right term for it. A Spring Cleaning of the mind, body and spirit. I am focused on clearing out the mental clutter, letting myself take some time for self-care which had never been a priority, clearing out the baggage…in order to start a new and blossom. How symbolic that this is all taking place during Spring….and how symbolic that you can turn such a devastating experience into something beautiful when you tie it into the image of Spring.