

Lives are like the tides of the ocean, continually ebbing and flowing

with the environmental changes. During times of severe trauma or

distress, you often think your circumstances will never change or that

you will never fight your way out of whatever is controlling your

emotions at that time.

You all have an internal scope an upper limit your conditioning

prevents you going beyond, suppressed by limitations and worries it’s

easy to spiral downwards when life catches you off guard or pushes you

into a corner. Try not to become hardened by your trials; choosing this

puts you at risk of becoming emotionally toughened or rigid towards a

destructive end. Let dissonance pass through and replace it with

patience. I do not believe there are any heights on your journey so

insurmountable they cannot be scaled, courage and a conviction to

know nothing of this world lasts forever means your tough times will

pass and harmony restored once more.

The most valuable asset you can harvest is to believe in all you pursue

wholeheartedly, do it with unquestionable faith, and believe nothing

will be withheld if you stay on this path. Those rewards meant just for

you, against all the odds will find a way through, and although you may

have to navigate several detours, those crucial moments and people are

never lost.

Remember no matter what tests you are going through, keep going until

the end is in sight, for just when you think you can’t take anymore, that

is when the current will turn in your favour, for as sure as the waters

move with the cycles of the moon, Never give up for your tide too will

always come back.



Quote

“The ebb and flow of the tide reclaim all which was left behind. It’s the

same with life despite everything the tide always comes back.”

Geraldine Mair



Affirmation

I am free of worry. I know if I stand tall and true, I can weather

anything that challenges me. Everything that comes also passes and I

am confident and equipped to overcome and rise victorious.



