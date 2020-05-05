Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Thriving Equation

You have a fundamental choice: to be the architect of your experience OR the victim of your environment. One leads to thriving, the other to suffering.

By

thrive (verb)

/THrīv/

  1. To grow vigorously: FLOURISH
  2. To gain in wealth or possessions: PROSPER
  3. To progress toward or realize a goal despite of or because of circumstances

Last week, I wrote about thriving in the context of antifragility, the phenomenon coined by Nassim Nicholas Taleb in his groundbreaking 2012 book of the same name. This week, I’d like to go deeper.

I want to introduce a powerful equation in which there are two variables. The first is Focus on Self (FS). People with a high FS believe they are responsible for the outcomes in their lives. They understand that the environment matters, but they focus on what they can control. As a result, they spend most of their time and energy inward. They ask questions like, “What can I do to learn, grow, and get better in this situation?” If they have an extremely high FS, they realize that they can not only withstand the effects of their environment (i.e., resilience) but they can grow and get stronger from adversity (i.e., antifragility). At worst, people with high FS survive. At best, they thrive.

The second variable is what I’m calling Focus on Environment (FE). People with a high FE believe there is very little they can do to affect their situation. They believe that the key to happiness is one’s circumstances. Thus, they get frustrated and become powerless when life doesn’t go the way it is “supposed” to. They are at the effect of circumstances, as opposed to being the shaper of them. They are thus fragile. At best, people with high FE survive. At worst, they suffer.

Thus, the following:

If FS > FE, then THRIVING

If FS = FE, then SURVIVAL

IF FS < FE, then SUFFERING

What is your FS:FE ratio right now? Are you focused mostly on how you can grow and get stronger? Or do you find yourself spending most of your time wishing things were different or would return to “normal?” Or is it a mix of both? The key to thriving is in this mix. And the human superpower is that you get to choose. Choose wisely.

Darren Gold, Managing Partner, Executive Coach at The Trium Group

As a former CEO and long-time board member, Darren brings deep personal leadership experience and years of advising and mentoring senior leaders to his work with organizations. Darren’s approach to leadership is premised on the importance of personal mastery and deep self-awareness. He believes that senior leaders have the power to create a new context for themselves and others that can unlock extraordinary performance. Darren shares thought leadership in this area in his new self-mastery book, Master Your Code: The Art, Wisdom, and Science of Leading an Extraordinary Life, being published this fall. Prior to joining Trium, Darren was the CEO of two education companies, Heald College and Delta Career Education, and a Partner in two San Francisco-based private equity firms, Gryphon Investors and Genstar Capital. Earlier in his career, Darren worked as an engagement manager at McKinsey & Co. and an attorney at Irell & Manella. He has a BA from UCLA and a JD from the University of Michigan.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.