The Thrive Questionnaire with Teena Mobley

Aakash Kumar Jha: Your legal name? How did you get your nickname.

My legal name is Teena Mobley. I was named after the American songwriter Teena Marie.



Aakash Kumar Jha: Where are you from?

I am from Long Island, New York. I literally lived here all of my life.



Aakash Kumar Jha: Tell us an inspirational moment from your childhood.

As a child, I was always full of energy, creative and athletic. I had many talents and have always been a diverse individual. One of the most inspiring moments from my childhood was playing sports which helped mold me into the person I am today. Sports overall taught me how to keep going in life even when things get tough and gave me that “hustle” mentality to work hard as well as chase after your dreams.



Aakash Kumar Jha: What lead you to this career path?

Currently, I am a marketing and promotions professional at ViacomCBS. I’ve worked at this company for over 3 years. I handle all of the promotion and partnerships across entertainment, sports and news for various different properties including BET, CBS Sports, CBS News, VH1, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, etc. Previously, I worked at CBS Sports network in advertising.

Outside of my 9-5, I am a freelancer. During my freelance work, I have been able to work with various talent (P Diddy, Meagan Good, Tyrese, Full Force, Lea Robinson, Power TV, Nathaniel Peterson, etc.) and major industry events (Revolt Summit, Circle of Sisters, Urban World Film Festival, Rolling Loud, etc.) through the years. I later launched my own business TeeMo. TeeMo is a creative agency and online marketplace that was founded in 2017. My company provides brand development, event, production, talent and business services. It is overall a one stop shop for small businesses, talent and any entrepreneur that wants to better develop their brand.

On the philanthropy side, I always loved to give back to my community. I cultivated my greatest personality traits from the Cystic Fibrosis community, where I humblily enough consider myself a role model trying to leave a legacy in the world. I was diagnosed at a young age with a breathing illness called Cystic Fibrosis. This diagnosis only gave me the strength and resolve to know what I wanted to do with the rest of my life which is to impact the world and encourage people to not limit themselves to whatever they want to do in life.

Striving to be a positive role model and leave my mark on the world, I created Redefining Life — Cystic Fibrosis in December of 2016 as a way for me to give back to the community that I had grown to become a part of since I was young. It was launched a month later and having a pedestal to stand on and speak which became a great asset to me. It gave me the voice to become a guest speaker at schools and programs at many different locations as well as leading to features on websites, podcasts, and interviews. I will continue to be a growing role model in my community. Redefining Life — Cystic Fibrosis continues to flourish and grow each and every year that passes.

I continued to triumph over my breathing illness by following the mantra of one of my biggest influences, Sean “P.Diddy” Combs — can’t stop, won’t stop! — and grew my list of talents to include sales, marketing, event coordinating, brand development, client management and various other entertainment industry skills. I hope to share my talents and inspiration to the world with my company TeeMo. and to continue to bring quality service to my clients and public speaking.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What do are some of the challenges you face?

Some of the challenges I faced in my life was being diagnosed with this breathing illness at a young age. Having this breathing illness, Cystic Fibrosis has been challenging for me. Doctors say that we have a short life expectancy, but i believe that God has the final say. Having this breathing illness is one of the reasons why I push myself each day to be better and to reach my goals.



Aakash Kumar Jha: Who and what are your biggest influences/inspiration.?

I continued to triumph over my breathing illness and motivation to grow as a marketing professional by following the mantra of one of my biggest influences, Sean “P.Diddy” Combs — can’t stop, won’t stop! — which grew my list of talents to include sales, marketing, event coordinating, brand development, client management and various other entertainment industry skills. I hope to share my talents and inspiration to the world with the launch of my company TeeMo. and to continue to bring quality service to my clients and public speaking.



Aakash Kumar Jha: What do you consider to be your biggest accomplishment?

My biggest accomplishment was being able to overcome my breathing illness, Cystic Fibrosis. I am doing what I love and not letting this illness stop me from what ever I want to do in my life.



Aakash Kumar Jha: What is your most recent project?

After being in the entertainment industry working many events (including Essence, Revolt,Urban World Film Festival, Rolling Loud, and etc.) and with talent, I was able to launch my own company TeeMo. TeeMo is a creative agency and online marketplace that was founded in 2017. Her company provides brand development, event, production, talent and business services. It is overall a one stop shop for small businesses, talent and any entrepreneur that want to better develop their brand.



Aakash Kumar Jha: What are some of your other passions?

I’m really passionate about helping my community and giving back. I’ve always been big on giving back. I also love the church and God. God is the reason I am here today and I can’t thank him enough



Aakash Kumar Jha: What is next on the horizon for you?

The goal for me is to leave a legacy. I am going to continue to grow my business TeeMo. and raise awareness for Cystic Fibrosis. I want to inspire others that they can do whatever they want in their life and to not limit themselves. Follow your dreams, work hard and continue to be great!