The Thrive Questionnaire with Shawn Williams

Aakash Kumar Jha: Your legal name? How did you get your nickname.

Shawn Williams: Shawn Williams/ My nickname, Slick Shawn Is in homage to Slick Rick cause of his story telling.

Aakash Kumar Jha: Where are you from?

Shawn Williams: Atlanta

Aakash Kumar Jha: Tell us an inspirational moment from your childhood.

Shawn Williams: When I heard LL Cool J “I’m Bad” It got me into rapping



Aakash Kumar Jha: What lead you to this career path?

Shawn Williams: My passion for creating and expression

Aakash Kumar Jha: What do are some of the challenges you face?

Shawn Williams: Financial and Team Players

Aakash Kumar Jha: Who and what are your biggest influences/inspiration.?

Shawn Williams: Kanye West

Aakash Kumar Jha: What do you consider to be your biggest accomplishment?

Shawn Williams: Being a great father



Aakash Kumar Jha: What is your most recent project?

Shawn Williams: Album “Stranger Things”

Aakash Kumar Jha: What are some of your other passions?

Shawn Williams: Podcasting, On Air Personality, Web Design, Video Producer/Director/Editor

Aakash Kumar Jha: What is next on the horizon for you?

Shawn Williams: Becoming a multi media mogul and a podcast producer and platinum selling artist