The Thrive Questionnaire with Sahr Ellie

Aakash Kumar Jha: Your legal name?

Sahr Ellie: Sahr Ellie

Aakash Kumar Jha: How did you get your nickname.

Sahr Ellie: StillSahr, the stage name came from Sahr distancing himself from people who knew him for his clout but not his story. Expressing his identity as a refugee to embraces himself as the man he is today portrays why he is Still Sahr through this growth

Aakash Kumar Jha: Where you from?

Sahr Ellie: StillSahr. He was born on May 21st, 2001 in a refugee camp located in Ghana, Accra. talk about when you moved to Australia and the places you have lived in aus as well

Aakash Kumar Jha: What are some of your childhood music experiences?

Sahr Ellie: During his early teenager years Sahr Ellie was known for his music that was showcased within schools and classes. This built his confidence as an artist to keep expressing his message through music.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What lead you into a career in Music?

Sahr Ellie: During his early teenager years, Sahr Ellie was experiencing a divorce within his home. This cause minor depression for the artist which lead him to street activities. After a couple of short sentencing the artist decided to express himself through music.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What artist do you currently listen to and why?

Sahr Ellie: Current Artist are Amzy3hunna, Giifazo due to them being local artist in the city Sahr Ellie is from, also “homies” in his words.

, Polo G and Drukio. Are main strain lyrical artists that inspire him.

Aakash Kumar Jha: Who are your biggest influence/inspiration in music today or before?

Sahr Ellie: Drake has a major influence on Sahr Ellie journey as a artist. This was done through Drizzy music which inspired the artist to create his own pathway.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What do you consider your style of music?

Sahr Ellie: Sillsahr has a melody type style due to his gemini personality he has the ability to switch flow.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What is your most recent release?

Sahr Ellie: ICS FT. AMZY3HUNNA on Worldstar with 2.3 Million views

Aakash Kumar Jha: Other then music what is some of your other passions?

Sahr Ellie: Sahr Ellie is currently studying Real Estate and has almost accomplished his studying which means he will soon become a property manager.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What do you have coming up next??

Sahr Ellie: Bando Ft Sahr Ellie, JayDaKid, also multiple unreleased track such as. “Shine” and “5112”