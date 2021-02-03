The Thrive Questionnaire with Michael Stemley

Aakash Kumar Jha: Your legal name?

Michael Stemley: Legal name is Michael Stemley

Aakash Kumar Jha: Where are you from?

Michael Stemley: I’m from New Orleans LA

Aakash Kumar Jha: Tell us an inspirational moment from your childhood

Michael Stemley: My inspiration moment as a child was, learning that we had our own culture of music in New Orleans, we are so different…and saying to myself, that’s what I wanna do when I grow up.



Aakash Kumar Jha: What lead you to this career path?

Michael Stemley: I’ve always had a drive and motivation for my career choice. Knowing business and finance was a true passion for me. My dad used to always talk to me about business and finance and I’ve always told myself that I wanted to be a business owner. I accomplished it.



Aakash Kumar Jha: What do are some of the challenges you face?

Michael Stemley: The challenges I face, being a african american, it was hard for me to get noticed, or to get people to hear some of the things I was talking about; regarding wealth building and how to start and operate a successful business, because of who I was. This is why you should never judge a book by its cover.



Aakash Kumar Jha: Who and what are your biggest influences/inspiration.?

Michael Stemley: My biggest influences are people like Robert Kiyosaki, Dave Ramsey, Daymond John and my Dad. Listening to them let me know that there’s nothing unreachable.



Aakash Kumar Jha: What do you consider to be your biggest accomplishment?

Michael Stemley: One of my biggest accomplishments was starting my own company, ML Production LLC and with that I was able to do and see the things that I speak about…wealth building. My second biggest accomplishment was being a American Express Black Card Holder. It was definitely an accomplishment for me; because they make it seem like this is unattainable, and like I preach in my book it’s a mindset and we can truly accomplish anything we put our minds too.



Aakash Kumar Jha: What is your most recent project?

Michael Stemley: Releasing my first book called Wealth Power Respect and becoming an award winning best selling author.



Aakash Kumar Jha: What are some of your other passions?

Michael Stemley: One of my other passions is I love to sing and play the piano, but I’m kinda shy so I don’t do it..lol! I love real estate as well and I kinda started a bit, but on a small scale though.



Aakash Kumar Jha: What is next on the horizon for you?

Michael Stemley: What’s next for me, is having my own cash app. This is what I’m working on currently. It’s called Money Cash Up. It’s will be hitting the all App Stores, as soon the final touches are completed. I’m going to introduce it to the world!