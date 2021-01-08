Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Thrive Questionnaire with Laphiffany Williams

The Thrive Questionnaire with Laphiffany Williams

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people.

Aakash Kumar Jha: Your legal name? How did you get your nickname?

Laphiffany Williams: My legal name is Laphiffany Williams. I don’t really have a nickname, everyone just calls me Phiff or Phiffany because my name is too long

Aakash Kumar Jha: Where you from?

Laphiffany Williams: I’m from Virginia(Richmond)

Aakash Kumar Jha: What are some of your childhood music experiences?

Laphiffany Williams: An inspirational moment from my childhood was watching my grandmother stop her life to care for my great grandmother. To me I’m so many ways that showed her strength, her faith in the lord, and her selflessness.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What lead you into a career in Music?

Laphiffany Williams: What lead me to this career path is being a curvy women not being able to find good quality fashionable clothes. It seemed like every time I would go shopping it would be a struggle finding something in my size thet wasn’t showing too much and that was still the latest fashion.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What artist do you currently listen too and why?

Laphiffany Williams: Some of the challenges I face are just everyday life and my fight against my heart and my mind.

Aakash Kumar Jha: Who are your biggest influence/inspiration in music today or before?

Laphiffany Williams: I would say my partners are my biggest influence/inspiration because of the everything I’ve seen encounter and still come out on top. But my partner I feel is also a big influence as well because of the unique life lessons he’s taught me and so much more.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What is your most recent release?

Laphiffany Williams: My biggest accomplishment I would say this far is changing into a new me. I’ve grown so much over the years mentally and spiritually and that has made everything else in my life go smoothly.

Aakash Kumar Jha: Other then music what is some of your other passions?

Laphiffany Williams: Some of my other passions are photography, nursing and lashing.

Aakash Kumar Jha: Can you tell us a time when you faced adversities an overcame it, in music?

Laphiffany Williams: Some things that are next on the horizon for me is having my website up and running, opening a storefront for my boutique. I also have been looking into getting a lash benign machine placed inside of one of the malls here in VA.f

    Aakash Kumar Jha, Author at Thrive Global

    Aakash Kumar Jha is one of the youngest Digital Entrepreneur (Aviator turned Digital Entrepreneur) with over 06 Years of experience in Digital Sector.

    Contact for your Personal Branding:

    G-Mail: [email protected]

    Instagram: @flywithakki

