Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Thrive Questionnaire with Fitness Trainer John Derae Laster

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people. TG: Your legal […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people.

TG: Your legal name? How did you get your nickname?
JDL: My full name is John Derae Laster. I got my nickname because people kept calling me John, so I started to go by John Derae and eventually just Derae.

TG: Where are you from?
JDL: I’m from Graceville, Fl

TG: Tell us about an inspirational moment from your childhood.
JDL: It would have to be when I was told I was “too small” to play little league football. I used that as fuel and ended up moving with the bigger, older guys and won a championship.

TG: What led you to fitness and made you want to become a trainer?
JDL: I was on the wrong track in my life and fitness is where I found myself. It steered me back to the right track and helped me find my confidence, voice and successes.

TG: What do are some of the challenges you face?
JDL: A big one that I deal with is doubting my abilities. As I get older, I realize there is so much I can do. I’m learning not to limit myself.

TG: Who and what are your biggest influences/inspiration?
JDL: Family is a big part of my life and God is everything to me. Without God and my family, none of this would be possible.

TG: What do you consider to be your biggest accomplishment?
JDL: My biggest accomplishment thus far, is growing despite my circumstances, elevating my life and building a sustainable business from scratch.

TG: What is your most recent project?
JDL: I created a fitness brand called Laster Elite. I can’t disclose too much, but stay tuned.

TG: What are some of your other passions?
JDL: I love to travel and eat delicious food. Being a former athlete, I also really enjoy sports – football to be exact.

TG: What is next on the horizon for you?
JDL: The next thing on the horizon is to continue on the path I’m on to accomplish everything on my vision board. You’ll just have to keep following the journey.

    Aakash Kumar Jha, Author at Thrive Global

    Aakash Kumar Jha is one of the youngest Digital Entrepreneur (Aviator turned Digital Entrepreneur) with over 06 Years of experience in Digital Sector.

    Contact for your Personal Branding:

    G-Mail: [email protected]

    Instagram: @flywithakki

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    The Thrive Global Questionnaire//

    Jesse Schwartzman: ‘My Phone is Never Invited to the Dinner Table’

    by Thrive Global
    The Thrive Global Questionnaire//

    The Thrive Questionnaire With Robert Shaye

    by Robert Shaye
    Courtesy of Naturally Sassy
    The Thrive Global Questionnaire//

    The Thrive Questionnaire With Celebrity Fitness Expert Sassy Gregson-Williams

    by Sassy Gregson-Williams

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.