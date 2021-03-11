The Thrive Questionnaire with Fitness Trainer John Derae Laster

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people.

TG: Your legal name? How did you get your nickname?

JDL: My full name is John Derae Laster. I got my nickname because people kept calling me John, so I started to go by John Derae and eventually just Derae.

TG: Where are you from?

JDL: I’m from Graceville, Fl

TG: Tell us about an inspirational moment from your childhood.

JDL: It would have to be when I was told I was “too small” to play little league football. I used that as fuel and ended up moving with the bigger, older guys and won a championship.

TG: What led you to fitness and made you want to become a trainer?

JDL: I was on the wrong track in my life and fitness is where I found myself. It steered me back to the right track and helped me find my confidence, voice and successes.

TG: What do are some of the challenges you face?

JDL: A big one that I deal with is doubting my abilities. As I get older, I realize there is so much I can do. I’m learning not to limit myself.

TG: Who and what are your biggest influences/inspiration?

JDL: Family is a big part of my life and God is everything to me. Without God and my family, none of this would be possible.

TG: What do you consider to be your biggest accomplishment?

JDL: My biggest accomplishment thus far, is growing despite my circumstances, elevating my life and building a sustainable business from scratch.

TG: What is your most recent project?

JDL: I created a fitness brand called Laster Elite. I can’t disclose too much, but stay tuned.

TG: What are some of your other passions?

JDL: I love to travel and eat delicious food. Being a former athlete, I also really enjoy sports – football to be exact.

TG: What is next on the horizon for you?

JDL: The next thing on the horizon is to continue on the path I’m on to accomplish everything on my vision board. You’ll just have to keep following the journey.