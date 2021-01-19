Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Thrive Questionnaire with Diamond Latesha Washington

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people. Aakash Kumar Jha: […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people.

Aakash Kumar Jha: Your legal name? How did you get your nickname?
Diamond Latesha: Diamond Latesha Washington, My auntie named me

Aakash Kumar Jha: Where are you from?
Diamond Latesha: North Charleston Sc

Aakash Kumar Jha: Tell us an inspirational moment from your childhood. 
Diamond Latesha: Nothing at the time was inspirational only because I was so busy on dealing with so much being in the system and the complications that came along with being in the system.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What lead you to this career path?
Diamond Latesha: I wanted better for myself & my kids and i didn’t want them to grow up the way i did , i want them to want for NOTHING and have best opportunities that i can afford !

Aakash Kumar Jha: Who and what are your biggest influences/inspiration.?
Diamond Latesha: My inspiration is Dana ross. The energy she puts in her work ethic, beauty and accomplishments 

Aakash Kumar Jha: What do you consider to be your biggest accomplishment?
Diamond Latesha: Buying my first 2020 Mercedes Benz Truck CASH. by self no help.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What is your most recent project?
Diamond Latesha: My hairline that’s in production now.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What are some of your other passions?
Diamond Latesha: Taking Care Of My Kids, Music, cooking, photoshoots & shopping of course.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What is next on the horizon for you?
Diamond Latesha: I’m going more into the  entrepreneurship Field

    Aakash Kumar Jha, Author at Thrive Global

    Aakash Kumar Jha is one of the youngest Digital Entrepreneur (Aviator turned Digital Entrepreneur) with over 06 Years of experience in Digital Sector.

    Contact for your Personal Branding:

    G-Mail: [email protected]

    Instagram: @flywithakki

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Thrive Questionnaire with Shawn Williams

    by Aakash Kumar Jha
    Community//

    The Thrive Questionnaire with Laphiffany Williams

    by Aakash Kumar Jha
    Community//

    The Thrive Questionnaire with Antwon Bailey

    by Aakash Kumar Jha

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.