The Thrive Questionnaire with Diamond Latesha Washington

Aakash Kumar Jha: Your legal name? How did you get your nickname?

Diamond Latesha: Diamond Latesha Washington, My auntie named me

Aakash Kumar Jha: Where are you from?

Diamond Latesha: North Charleston Sc

Aakash Kumar Jha: Tell us an inspirational moment from your childhood.

Diamond Latesha: Nothing at the time was inspirational only because I was so busy on dealing with so much being in the system and the complications that came along with being in the system.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What lead you to this career path?

Diamond Latesha: I wanted better for myself & my kids and i didn’t want them to grow up the way i did , i want them to want for NOTHING and have best opportunities that i can afford !

Aakash Kumar Jha: Who and what are your biggest influences/inspiration.?

Diamond Latesha: My inspiration is Dana ross. The energy she puts in her work ethic, beauty and accomplishments

Aakash Kumar Jha: What do you consider to be your biggest accomplishment?

Diamond Latesha: Buying my first 2020 Mercedes Benz Truck CASH. by self no help.



Aakash Kumar Jha: What is your most recent project?

Diamond Latesha: My hairline that’s in production now.



Aakash Kumar Jha: What are some of your other passions?

Diamond Latesha: Taking Care Of My Kids, Music, cooking, photoshoots & shopping of course.



Aakash Kumar Jha: What is next on the horizon for you?

Diamond Latesha: I’m going more into the entrepreneurship Field