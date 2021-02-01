Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Thrive Questionnaire with Artist Xay Oblivion

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people.

Aakash Kumar Jha: Your legal name? How did you get your nickname?
Xay: My legal name is Nathaniel Peterson, I was named after my dad, so I’m a Jr. I have different nicknames, from friends and family, so sometimes I get my nicknames from jokes or they’re just given to me.

Aakash Kumar Jha: Where are you from?
Xay: I’m from Brooklyn NY, born and raised in Fort Greene/ Red Hook. I live with my dad but I tend to visit my mom often so.

Aakash Kumar Jha: Tell us an inspirational moment from your childhood.
Xay: I guess one inspirational moment from my childhood was hearing my dad make music ever night. It’s like it wouldn’t ever be one day where he didn’t record.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What lead you to this being a musician?
Xay: What led me to be a musician honestly was quarantine. Me and my dad were doing a experiment to see if I could get really good feedback from a song.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What do are some of the challenges you face?
Xay: Challenges I face probably is level of focus. I get off track very easily.

Aakash Kumar Jha: Who and what are your biggest influences/inspiration?
Xay: One of my inspirations is the upcoming artist Toosii2x. I just like his sound and his type of audience and that’s the type of audience I would like to have.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What do you consider to be your biggest accomplishment?
Xay: One of my biggest accomplishments is getting my music video played on BET.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What is your most recent project?
Xay: My most recent project out is my song chances but one that I made recently was a song called blessings featuring my dad

Aakash Kumar Jha: What are some of your other passions?
Xay: I don’t have something else that im stuck on like music as of right now, but my dad does teach me IT things though, so I’ll say that.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What is next on the horizon for you?
Xay: What’s next is 1 million on a song and performing at my first show. Those are my current goals.

