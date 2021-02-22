The Thrive Questionnaire with Artist Teddy “Ballgame” Theus

Aakash Kumar Jha: Your legal name? How did you get your nickname.

Teddy “Ballgame” Theus. Nickname was given by a few rappers, artist on the Westcoast like Suga Free & Hi-C. They started calling me “Ballgame after witnessing a bunch of deals that I put together and sealed. Deals that included Snoop Dogg, DJ Quik, Xzibit, E-40, Lil Jon, Max “The Mack” Jullien, ScHoolboy Q, YG, 2ND II None,

Mr. Criminal, Mr. Capone, Kokane, Too $hort, Celly Cel & of course Hi-C



Aakash Kumar Jha: Where you from?

Teddy “Ballgame” Theus was born and raised in Compton, California



Aakash Kumar Jha: What are some of your childhood music experiences?

Man I remember going to a Parliament Funkadelic concert I was 12 and seeing George Clinton come down in the mothership and thinking this is a real fucking experience right here.



I later ended up meeting George Clinton in a studio in Glendale Calif and walked up to him tripped out that I was finally able to meet one of the people that helped changed my life. “And said George man you one of the people that changes my life bro I grew up on your music it’s an honor to finally meet you man” He said you got some drugs or some bitches which one. Man he had me rolling like a muthafucka.



Childhood music included X-Clan, Ice Cube, DJ Quik, Eric B & Rakim, Dr. Dre, Public Enemy, Big Daddy Kane, EPMD, NWA & Ghetto Boys



Aakash Kumar Jha: What lead you into a career in Music?

Started DJing while living in Compton, California and then later in high school when my parents moved to Colorado. After high school and college, I packed up and moved back to Los Angeles to later launch “Rokhousemedia” music & film management firm. During this time, I had an independent artist record with Death Row Records named “DOJA” Tenyce Mobley.



Time moved on to later hook up with Laneway Records, Tony Lane. Tony Lane invited me to join Suga Free’s management team to quarterback his projects, starting with “New Testament” Bungalo/Universal Records Music Group which charted at #2. Along with albums that followed, “Just Add Water”, “Smell My Finger”, and most recently “The Resurrection” released in 2019 which also charted no. 2 on iTunes.



Aakash Kumar Jha: What artist do you currently listen too and why?

I currently listen to a lot of Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Sade, Michael Franks, Sting, NAS, Meek Mill, A$AP Rocky, and of course DJ Quik & Suga Free.

One thing that always stands out to me with Artists is the ability to find dimension in their music whether it’s in the delivery, Cadence, Story-line or character. All of these artist demonstrate that continually every time they drop hands down.



Aakash Kumar Jha: Who are your biggest influence/inspiration in music today or before?



One of my biggest inspirations has always been Chris Lighty who co-founded Violator a record label and management company. Chris captured the true meaning of an entrepreneur and set the example for how management should represent clients. He thrived to bring out the best possible results in every deal he made. He was always looking out for the play to take care of his artist. He made it where they always wanted to do business with him. He was the Truth!



Aakash Kumar Jha: How do you think you influence your artists.

For all my clients, it’s always an open book game. We have to always be 100% transparent with each other to win! I’ve never been a yes man, or a tell you what you want to hear business partner. I create partnerships and build on real relationships so that our foundation is solid enough to withstand the test of time. Time, discipline & consistency will always win the race.



Aakash Kumar Jha: What are some of the projects you’re focus on today?

Right now I am currently focused on a new project called “Group Therapy Project”. It’s a compilation featuring some very hot new talent like Kasonova Black, Brian J, J-Familiar, Infra Redd, Tip Toe Bubb, Stulio, Pomona Dirt, Bombay, Wack Deuce, SKG, and Light Brown Lyrics. I’ve also directed several videos, some of which include “Don’t Be Thinkin Wit Yo D*&% Boy” Ft. Suga Free & Snoop Dogg, “Hole In My Heart” Ft. Suga Free & Kokane and “Uslessless” ft. Suga Free



Aakash Kumar Jha: Other than music what is some of your other passions?

Other than music, I’m a big fan of traveling and living a life of learning other cultures and habits around the world. The best wat to learn is from one another.



Aakash Kumar Jha: What do you have coming up next??

Projects: *Aysha Monet solo album

*Suga Kane Feat. Suga Free & Kokane

*Brian J solo album

*Tonya Banks featured on National Geographics show “Genius” featuring Academy Award nominee Aretha Franklin in it’s 3

rd

season. Tonya plays her childhood friend Sammie Bryant.



*J-Familiar solo album

*Kasonova Blvck solo album

*Light Brown Lyrics solo album

*Suga Free’s solo project “The Gospel”