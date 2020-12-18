Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Thrive Questionnaire with Artist Nite Lite

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Nite Lite

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people.

Aakash Kumar Jha: Your legal name? How did you get your nickname?
Nite Lite: My Legal name is Ms. Phillips

Aakash Kumar Jha: Where you from?
Nite Lite: I’m from Brownsville, Crown Heights Brooklyn, NY 

Aakash Kumar Jha: What lead you into a career in Music?
Nite Lite: Grew up on Old school Music and hip hop & R&B Heavily.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What artist do you currently listen too and why?
Nite Lite:  Future, Drake, Young Nudy, Lil Baby and mostly Old School Music

Aakash Kumar Jha: Who are your biggest influence/inspiration in music today or before?
Nite Lite: Most of my influencer were/are not in the music industry Harriett Tubman, Nikola Tesla, Steve Jobs, Abraham-Hicks, Napoleon Hill, Aretha Franklin

Aakash Kumar Jha: What do you consider your style of music?
Nite Lite: F.L.O.W/ W.O.L.F- Freedom, Leadership Ownership & Wealth  (NITE LITE ENTERTAINMENT LLC Mission Statement).

Aakash Kumar Jha: What is your most recent release?
Nite Lite: Lockdown, Panic, Monster, Alone. I’m Dropping my next two songs in December “Flex Up” & “Sex Talk”

Aakash Kumar Jha: Other then music what is some of your other passions?
Nite Lite: Ownership & Flipping Money (Investor) Solving Problems

Aakash Kumar Jha: What gives you energy?
Nite Lite: At the point when I’m on a phase a before a group of people I feel the vitality coursing through me, it’s such a benefit to me that I’m ready to follow up on organizing and be free. That being stated, the opportunity is the thing that gives me most vitality, the capacity to follow my heart and enthusiasm.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What is your greatest hope for the future? What is next for Nite Lite?
Nite Lite: My most noteworthy expectation is that I get the chance to develop more in my vocation as an artist. since I totally love what I do. Since I don’t have a crystal ball indicating me my future, I don’t have a clue what’s up straightaway. I will see and accept it as it comes.

