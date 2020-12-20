The Thrive Questionnaire with Artist Mohsen Avid

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people.

Fatemeh Parhizkari : Your legal name? How did you get your nickname?

Mohsen Avid: My Legal name is mohsen parhizkar.Avid means hardworking, and I was a hardworking person, so I chose Avid as my artist name.

Fatemeh Parhizkari : Where you from?

Mohsen Avid: I’m from Iran , tehran

Fatemeh Parhizkari: What lead you into a career in Music?

Mohsen Avid: Grew up on Old school Music and hip hop & R&B Heavily.

Fatemeh Parhizkari: What artist do you currently listen too and why?

Mohsen Avid: eminem, Drake, snoop dog, Lil Baby and mostly Old School Music

Fatemeh Parhizkari: Who are your biggest influence/inspiration in music today or before?

Mohsen Avid: Most of my influencer were/are not in the music industry Harriett Tubman, Nikola Tesla, Steve Jobs, Abraham-Hicks, Napoleon Hill, Aretha Franklin

Fatemeh Parhizkari: What do you consider your style of music?

Mohsen Avid: F.L.O.W/ W.O.L.F- Freedom, Leadership Ownership & Wealth (NITE LITE ENTERTAINMENT LLC Mission Statement).

Fatemeh Parhizkari: What is your most recent release?

Mohsen Avid: blow down, no matter, release, silent. I’m Dropping my next two songs in December “old rapper” & “bravoo”

Fatemeh Parhizkari: Other then music what is some of your other passions?

Mohsen Avid: Ownership & Flipping Money (Investor) Solving Problems

Fatemeh Parhizkari: What gives you energy?

Mohsen Avid: When I go behind the microphone and read something in my mind.

Fatemeh Parhizkari: What is your greatest hope for the future? mohsen avid: It may sound ridiculous, but my dream is a world without war, bloodshed, famine and hunger.