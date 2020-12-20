Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Thrive Questionnaire with Artist Mohsen Avid

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people.

Fatemeh Parhizkari : Your legal name? How did you get your nickname?
Mohsen Avid: My Legal name is mohsen parhizkar.Avid means hardworking, and I was a hardworking person, so I chose Avid as my artist name.

Fatemeh Parhizkari : Where you from?
Mohsen Avid: I’m from Iran , tehran

Fatemeh Parhizkari: What lead you into a career in Music?
Mohsen Avid: Grew up on Old school Music and hip hop & R&B Heavily.

Fatemeh Parhizkari: What artist do you currently listen too and why?
Mohsen Avid: eminem, Drake, snoop dog, Lil Baby and mostly Old School Music

Fatemeh Parhizkari: Who are your biggest influence/inspiration in music today or before?
Mohsen Avid: Most of my influencer were/are not in the music industry Harriett Tubman, Nikola Tesla, Steve Jobs, Abraham-Hicks, Napoleon Hill, Aretha Franklin

Fatemeh Parhizkari: What do you consider your style of music?
Mohsen AvidF.L.O.W/ W.O.L.F- Freedom, Leadership Ownership & Wealth  (NITE LITE ENTERTAINMENT LLC Mission Statement).

Fatemeh Parhizkari: What is your most recent release?
Mohsen Avid: blow down, no matter, release, silent. I’m Dropping my next two songs in December “old rapper” & “bravoo”

Fatemeh Parhizkari: Other then music what is some of your other passions?
Mohsen Avid: Ownership & Flipping Money (Investor) Solving Problems

Fatemeh Parhizkari: What gives you energy?
Mohsen Avid: When I go behind the microphone and read something in my mind.

Fatemeh Parhizkari: What is your greatest hope for the future? mohsen avid: It may sound ridiculous, but my dream is a world without war, bloodshed, famine and hunger.

 

    fatemeh parhizkari, Author, Reporter at avid media

    I am Fatemeh Hamta and I was born in September 1993 in Turkey.
    I am a writer, a reporter, a news publisher

    this is my company site تیک آبی اینستاگرام

    Share your comments below.

