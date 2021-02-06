Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Thrive Questionnaire with Artist Gregory Martin

Aakash Kumar Jha: Your legal name?
Gregory Martin

Aakash Kumar Jha: How did you get your nickname.
Rappin  4Tay gave me my nick name.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What are some of your childhood music experiences?
I met 2pac when I was a kid my favor artist.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What lead you into a career in Music?
I grew up around music it runs through my family.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What artist do you currently listen to and why?
Artists I listen to kendrick Lamar and Mozzy.

Aakash Kumar Jha: Who are your biggest influence/inspiration in music today or before?
My biggest Influence was 2pac we both Geminis his birthday  june 16
Mines june 13 we act the same very blunt.My current Influence is Scarface he’s respected in the streets and corporate.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What do you consider your style of music?
My style of music that’s good question.Some people say I sound like Nippsey hussle but versatility and growth got me on some BiG Sean Drake sound.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What is your most recent release? 
I just release my Single call
‘I think it’s funny” I feel like this record I went out The box did a new
sound I love it.

Aakash Kumar Jha: Other then music what is some of your other passions?
My passion I love to cook….ima a five star chef good home cook food like yo granny.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What do you have coming up next??
What I have coming up….I’m dropping another single call
“Not jus Anybody”
Feature Roccstar. Drop the visual.
Then summer time my Ep call
“The Truth”

