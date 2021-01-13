The Thrive Questionnaire with Artist AmirHossein Ali Asgari

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people.

Fatemeh Parhizkari : Your legal name? How did you get your nickname?

amirhossein asgari: My Legal name is Amir Hossein.I got this title because of my hard work and always being ready.

Fatemeh Parhizkari : Where you from?

amirhossein asgari: I’m from Iran , karaj

Fatemeh Parhizkari: What lead you into a career in Music?

amirhossein asgari: Grew up on pop Music and R&B Heavily.

Fatemeh Parhizkari: What artist do you currently listen too and why?

amirhossein asgari: 50cent, Drake, selena gomez, Lil Baby and mostly Old School Music

Fatemeh Parhizkari: Who are your biggest influence/inspiration in music today or before?

amirhossein asgari: Most of my influencer were/are not in the music industry Harriett Tubman, Nikola Tesla, Steve Jobs, Abraham-Hicks, Napoleon Hill, Aretha Franklin

Fatemeh Parhizkari: What do you consider your style of music?

amirhossein asgari: F.L.O.W/ W.O.L.F- Freedom, Leadership Ownership & Wealth (NITE LITE ENTERTAINMENT LLC Mission Statement).

Fatemeh Parhizkari: What is your most recent release?

amirhossein asgari: Jasmine flower, I will die without you, where is my love, I will die without you, do not think.

Fatemeh Parhizkari: Other then music what is some of your other passions?

amirhossein asgari: Ownership & Flipping Money (Investor) Solving Problems

Fatemeh Parhizkari: What gives you energy?

amirhossein asgari: I feel very happy with singing and exercising and it increases my energy.

Fatemeh Parhizkari: What is your greatest hope for the future? amirhossein asgari: I always wanted to be a very influential singer and now I am on the way to achieving this dream.