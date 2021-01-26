Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Thrive Questionnaire with Artist Alireza Zarif

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people. Alireza Zarif When […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people.

Alireza Zarif

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people.

thriveglobal : Your legal name? How did you get your nickname?
Alireza Zarif : My Legal name is Alireza Zarif , zarif is actually my last name and it means more attention and attention.

thriveglobal : Where you from?
Alireza Zarif: I’m from Iran , tehran.

thriveglobal : What lead you into a career in Music?
Alireza Zarif : Genuine pop music styles have led me to this style of music that I am currently working on.

thriveglobal : What artist do you currently listen too and why?
Alireza Zarif : Selena Gomez, Shakira Most pop music from global artists.

thriveglobal : Who are your biggest influence/inspiration in music today or before?
Alireza Zarif : Most of my influencer were/are not in the music industry Harriett Tubman, Nikola Tesla, Steve Jobs, Abraham-Hicks, Napoleon Hill, Aretha Franklin.

thriveglobal : What do you consider your style of music?
Alireza ZarifF.L.O.W/ W.O.L.F- Freedom, Leadership Ownership & Wealth  (NITE LITE ENTERTAINMENT LLC Mission Statement).

thriveglobal : What is your most recent release?
Alireza Zarif :Oxygen, Marlon Brando, Sea, Cigarettes, Farhad .. I’m Dropping my next two songs in December “Whale” & “definition”.

thriveglobal : Other then music what is some of your other passions?
Alireza Zarif : Ownership & Flipping Money (Investor) Solving Problems.

thriveglobal : What gives you energy?
Alireza Zarif : When I go behind the microphone and read something in my mind.

thriveglobal : What is your greatest hope for the future?

 Alireza Zarif : It may sound ridiculous, but my dream is a world without war, famine and hunger.

    Andera Jesibale

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Thrive Questionnaire with Artist Mohsen Avid

    by fatemeh parhizkari
    Community//

    The Thrive Questionnaire with Artist AmirHossein Ali Asgari

    by fatemeh parhizkari
    The Thrive Global Questionnaire//

    MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle: ‘Every Day I Have the Opportunity to Get Better’

    by Stephanie Ruhle

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.