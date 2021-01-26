The Thrive Questionnaire with Artist Alireza Zarif

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people.

Alireza Zarif

thriveglobal : Your legal name? How did you get your nickname?

Alireza Zarif : My Legal name is Alireza Zarif , zarif is actually my last name and it means more attention and attention.

thriveglobal : Where you from?

Alireza Zarif: I’m from Iran , tehran.

thriveglobal : What lead you into a career in Music?

Alireza Zarif : Genuine pop music styles have led me to this style of music that I am currently working on.

thriveglobal : What artist do you currently listen too and why?

Alireza Zarif : Selena Gomez, Shakira Most pop music from global artists.

thriveglobal : Who are your biggest influence/inspiration in music today or before?

Alireza Zarif : Most of my influencer were/are not in the music industry Harriett Tubman, Nikola Tesla, Steve Jobs, Abraham-Hicks, Napoleon Hill, Aretha Franklin.

thriveglobal : What do you consider your style of music?

Alireza Zarif: F.L.O.W/ W.O.L.F- Freedom, Leadership Ownership & Wealth (NITE LITE ENTERTAINMENT LLC Mission Statement).

thriveglobal : What is your most recent release?

Alireza Zarif :Oxygen, Marlon Brando, Sea, Cigarettes, Farhad .. I’m Dropping my next two songs in December “Whale” & “definition”.

thriveglobal : Other then music what is some of your other passions?

Alireza Zarif : Ownership & Flipping Money (Investor) Solving Problems.

thriveglobal : What gives you energy?

Alireza Zarif : When I go behind the microphone and read something in my mind.

thriveglobal : What is your greatest hope for the future?

Alireza Zarif : It may sound ridiculous, but my dream is a world without war, famine and hunger.