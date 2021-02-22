The Thrive Questionnaire with Arshia Einehdinipoor

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people. Arshia Einehdinipoor When […]

Arshia Einehdinipoor

Thriveglobal : Your legal name? How did you get your nickname?

Arshia einehdinipoor : My legal name is Arshia einehdinipoor.

actually I the “The Wolf Of Crypto nickname because almost we have many types of people in the markets. but the most popular ones are Bears,Bulls and Wolf. bear is always looking for downtrend and bull is looking for the up trends but wolf is looking for both . And me In all my life I don’t just focus on ups or downs , I use them both.

Thriveglobal : Where you from?

Arshia einehdinipoor : I am from Iran,And I used to live in Tehran for about 15 years.

Thriveglobal : What would you tell your younger self about investing?

Arshia einehdinipoor : Stop putting all your focus on predicting the market for the next 24 hours and start long-term investments.

Thriveglobal : Which businessman are you following now and why?

Arshia einehdinipoor : Actually I don’t follow anyone that much but I try to learn from anyone who is successful in his business.

Thriveglobal : Who are your biggest influence / inspiration in business today or before?

Arshia einehdinipoor : It could be a long List of names if I want to mention them all , But the point you can see in all of these successful persons that I have in my list is that they never gave up.

Thriveglobal : Are you thinking of writing another book besides The Wolf of Crypto ?

Arshia einehdinipoor : Of course if I find something important and useful for Crypto community I’m gonna write. What actually nowadays I am doing is to share what I think is important on my social media pages such as my Twitter,Instagram,Facebook,YouTube and more.

Thriveglobal : What is your greatest hope for the future?

Arshia einehdinipoor : if you were asking me this question one year before I would answer you “To see people buying properties or even small stuffs with Crypto” but today this isn’t hope or wish it’s something that we are getting used to it , but now I hope to see more companies accepting Crypto and more people starting to learn about cryptocurrency‘s and Blockchain.