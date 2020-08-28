The Three C’s of Life: Choice, Chance, Change

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Three Cs of Life 

Earlier in my coaching career, when I was undergoing a personal transformation, I recognized that the conscious commitment to embrace change actually needs help from the subconscious side of things. September is the month of reinvention, renewal, self-awareness and self-care. Although this is certainly not the typical Fall season ahead, it is more important than ever that we take care of ourselves by creating healthy habits for our mind and body.

You have a Choice to take a Chance to make a Change

CHOICE

The only way that I was going to succeed with my personal transformation was to align my subconscious and conscious minds. I have always advocated with my clients that, at the core, we should serve others. I urged my clients to get out of their own headspace and do this, so it was time for me to follow my own advice. This meant a shift in my mindset, or attitude. If we can guide our mindset to a more positive place, our demeanor and actions will follow and be that much more positive.

CHANCE

My transformation was like hitting the reset button. I let go of my fears, creating a lighter, happier, more fulfilling lifestyle. I became more confident and started taking me time every day. As I began to show up more for myself, I showed up more for my family, friends, colleagues and clients. I started to attract more clients than ever and really felt in control of me. 

I still have days when self-sabotaging voices were in my head. However, those voices have become less frequent over time. When they have raise their unwelcome volume, I use several techniques such as breathing, meditation, or a five-second rule, which I will discuss more in the next part of this book. I have learned to recognize the triggers and, coincidentally, have learned to overcome them more efficiently every day.

CHANGE

The result is that I have changed. I have changed my way of thinking and how to put things in a better perspective. I have learned to find time every day to stop, think, and breathe. I think about the day ahead and set my intentions. I remember why I am grateful. I am a stronger, happier, healthier version of me than I ever was.

Those who don’t respect this new side of you should not be in your chosen circle. Surround yourself by your chosen team – those you fully trust, who are authentic, and will be there to guide and support you no matter what. Sometimes that can be a family member or a close friend. Remember that no one should make you feel like you are less so he or she can look better at your expense. 

It is never too late to create the life that you want to have. Be Authentic, Honest, and Unapologetically You! Don’t waste time because you deserve more. You have earned it! 

With Love & Gratitude Always,

Robin Joy

Robin Joy Meyers is a molecular geneticist turned fear strategist who empowers women to amplify their voice and embrace change so they can create freedom and fulfillment in their lives.

Robin Joy Meyers, Stop Settling For Less Than You Are Worth

Robin’s mission is to educate and empower women to live fearlessly and founded her company Navigate & Empower on that very principle. You have the power to activate bold choices and live the live that you want and deserve.

Today, Robin is an international speaker and has been on stages in the US and Canada including Tricia Brouk’s Speaker Salon NYC. She is also the Amazon best selling author of “Alone but Not Lonely.”

With over 25 years of experience in the corporate and non-profit world in education, training and mentoring as well as a Master’s of Science degree in Molecular Genetics. Give yourself permission and begin living fearlessly!

My goal was to live the life that I had always desired and envisioned. Now that I have been able to achieve exactly that, I have a new goal: To help as many people as possible to achieve their vision as well. Whatever your dream life looks like, I am here to not only tell you that it is possible, but to help you make it become a reality. However, it is up to you to allow
yourself to unleash your potential. Activate Bold Choices and live the live that you want and deserve fearlessly and unapologetically.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

