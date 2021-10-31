Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

The Things We Do: Abstractions Of Colorful Art-Suzie Dickinson 🇦🇺

Interpretations Of The Art, As The Song Begins, To Play! Highlighting SUZIE DICKINSON and Her Performance Of, "Uh Huh!" 🇦🇺

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

When songs are sung, composed, our imagination can craft a myriad of paintings, regarding their existence. Such paintings depend upon the notes, lyrics, and content of the article. Yes. Of course, you will have different interpretations. There will also be a myriad of coloring, as it concerns the different perspectives of the song, itself.

For the song, Uh Huh,” by the late Suzie Dickinson, there are different activities happening. Listeners hear the different responsibilities and even silly things, which are being handled by the protagonist of the storyline. Regardless of any chaos within the song, it’s her song. Furthermore, it’s her storyline. Uh Huh! That’s right. Uh Huh!

It’s her story, and the very makings of her, day! So, listen. Uh, huh. The two of you just may share a particular storyline, to paint.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/451556300137466056/

Suzie Dickinson

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Suzie_Dickinson
https://youtu.be/HPZqkp74-aM

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Words and A Song: Suzie Dickinson 🇦🇺

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Words and A Song: Suzie Dickinson 🇦🇺

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    The Things We Do: Abstractions Of Color Art-Suzie Dickinson 🇦🇺

    by Musical Waters With Lauren Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.