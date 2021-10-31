The Things We Do: Abstractions Of Color Art-Suzie Dickinson 🇦🇺

From the very very roots of a tree, dreams have a way of arising through impossibilities. That is the true nature of, dreams. They are delightful, intrinsic, refreshing, and provide us with a sense of purpose in our daily journey. Yes. That’s what dreams are made of. That’s what dreams are made, for.

Dreams grant us a reason for living. Dreams assist us with pushing through life’s turbulence. Yes. There is a reason for dreams, and they are meant to assist us in the rough terrain of reality. Welcome to the real world of dreams. 🌎 They serve as the anchor for our manifestation of of the invisible. Frankly speaking, we must continue to water them. Watering them, daily, in that they sprout up like the most colorful (and brightest) of, trees!

Suzie Dickinson