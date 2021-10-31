Contributor Log In
The Things We Do: Abstractions Of Color Art-Suzie Dickinson 🇦🇺

The Colors Of Trees and Their Growing In The Way Of, The Trees! SUZIE DICKINSON and Her Live Performance! 🇦🇺

From the very very roots of a tree, dreams have a way of arising through impossibilities. That is the true nature of, dreams. They are delightful, intrinsic, refreshing, and provide us with a sense of purpose in our daily journey. Yes. That’s what dreams are made of. That’s what dreams are made, for.

Dreams grant us a reason for living. Dreams assist us with pushing through life’s turbulence. Yes. There is a reason for dreams, and they are meant to assist us in the rough terrain of reality. Welcome to the real world of dreams. 🌎 They serve as the anchor for our manifestation of of the invisible. Frankly speaking, we must continue to water them. Watering them, daily, in that they sprout up like the most colorful (and brightest) of, trees!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/728809152197669632/

Suzie Dickinson

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Suzie_Dickinson#/media/File%3ASuzie_dickinson.jpg
https://youtu.be/BNuqtjUc1j8

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

