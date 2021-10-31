The Things We Do: Abstractions Of Color Art-Peter Doyle 🇦🇺

As long as we are in the real world, we have to return to life’s reality. Its challenges. Its shortcomings. Its pains. There are painful memories to, overcome. Just as it is true with joy, tough times are also part of the natural life cycle. That’s just the way, it is.

And so in life. . .

There is a certain tenderness when it comes to caressing that level of beauty. There is a certain light-heartedness to the song. It takes on a tender nature of reminiscing. You are looking back and you are looking, forward. All you can do is permit your mind to wander. Surely, the mental journey may be tedious, but it will be worth the, wellness.