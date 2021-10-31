Contributor Log In
The Things We Do: Abstractions Of Color Art-Peter Doyle 🇦🇺

Floating Through With "And So In Life," By The Late PETER DOYLE! 🇦🇺

As long as we are in the real world, we have to return to life’s reality. Its challenges. Its shortcomings. Its pains. There are painful memories to, overcome. Just as it is true with joy, tough times are also part of the natural life cycle. That’s just the way, it is.

And so in life. . .

There is a certain tenderness when it comes to caressing that level of beauty. There is a certain light-heartedness to the song. It takes on a tender nature of reminiscing. You are looking back and you are looking, forward. All you can do is permit your mind to wander. Surely, the mental journey may be tedious, but it will be worth the, wellness.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/773282198504743865/
https://www.pinterest.co.uk/pin/556616835200279359/
https://youtu.be/q7g81TQoCs4

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

