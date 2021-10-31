Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

The Things We Do: Abstractions Of Color Art-James Freud 🇦🇺

The Finesse Of Love On A Special Day! Colorations Of JAMES FREUD In His Performance Of, "One Fine Day!" 🇦🇺

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

One of the most fine days is when we are loved and cherished. Giving that love and receiving it, again, is a beautiful haven, for a mental escape. Keep in mind that each day has its particular, color, fashion, and design. Nevertheless, that’s how it is aimed to be. Humanity makes it that way.

On a fine and gifted day, it is filled with a new wave of understanding. There is a wellness within the blessings of days. The fact that one has arisen on a morning is a blessing in, itself. Awaking to the fixations of love’s Divine grace. On a fine day, a person feels beautiful. For, they have been gifted with another day to love, and love, again.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/211035932526492234/

James Freud

https://alchetron.com/James-Freud
https://youtu.be/YCdBlxKhgWY
https://open.spotify.com/track/46FwfG8O1kjtTOfrQEa1Lk

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Words and A Song: James Freud 🇦🇺

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Morning Memory: Dalida #Italy 🇮🇹

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Morning Photograph, Sunrise, and Wake-Up: Sibongile Khumalo 🇿🇦

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.