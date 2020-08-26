Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Theology of Suffering: Hurricane Katrina

Fifteen years after one of the most devastating natural catastrophes to hit the US mainland, explore the complex relationship between a community and its faith.

Fifteen years after one of the most devastating natural catastrophes to hit the US mainland — Hurricane Katrina — explore the complex relationship between a community and its faith. 80 percent of New Orleans was underwater because of the hurricane. Witness a very moving examination of how faith can enable people to survive such horror and loss, and yet still remain resilient enough to rebuild a community torn asunder. Explore some of the big questions around faith — “How does God let bad things happen? Can you question God? Can you be angry at God? What can a devastated community do to rebuild its faith in God?” What are the faith beliefs of survivors of catastrophes? How do you measure human suffering? The story also examines the science of “natural disaster.” And what fault do humans play in disasters? In the end, hope plays such an important part in the flourishing and rebuilding of communities in New Orleans post Katrina.

    Richard Sergay

    Richard Sergay is an award-winning veteran network television journalist and senior media executive who spent much of his career at ABC News. He reported on major domestic and international stories for World News, Nightline and Good Morning America and ABC Radio. Richard completed a six-year assignment as Bureau Chief and Correspondent based in South Africa covering the end of White rule and Apartheid, as well as the release of Nelson Mandela from prison and the ensuing peace negotiations. After the South Africa assignment, Richard began a new beat for ABC News – the first for any major network --  focused on the digital revolution unfolding in the U.S.

