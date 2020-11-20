Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Thanksgiving Crashers

Many are saying they are putting Holiday decorations up early to add joy to their lives due to the stress of 2020. Are you?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Well, it’s happening. Maybe even more this year.

People are putting up their Christmas trees in advance of Thanksgiving.

“Please pass the stuffing” has turned into “Help me get the tree up.”

You know the people…. they decorate for the holidays, perhaps starting even in October, right after Halloween. But mostly, Thanksgiving has turned into a Holiday promoting Christmas. So while we are eating our pumpkin pie and not decorating for Christmas, others have announced their holiday shopping is done! It makes me just wonder…

I know the stores this year had a mix of Halloween and Christmas candy out. Soon Valentine’s Day hearts will be appearing… or back to school shopping… starting in June, just after school has ended for many.

Now, don’t get me wrong. I will confess, I put up two trees last year, so I’m all things Christmas. I just think I’m all things Christmas within a time frame that isn’t early.

Many are saying they are putting Holiday decorations up early to add joy to their lives due to the stress of 2020.

I could even be considered one of those who needs the Santa-gram that Christmas was over in December, as my decorations linger and crash on into Valentine’s Day. Sometimes our decorations on the front porch remain frozen here in Maine long after Christmas…..

What are your traditions for putting your Holiday decorations up? Join our conversation by posting a comment here or in our Conversations Facebook Group.

Love,

Elizabeth

Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino, Hay House Author of PERCOLATE - CEO/Founder The Best Ever You Network at Hay House and Best Ever You

Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino is the CEO and founder of The Best Ever You Network, co-founder of Compliance4 and author of five books, including the Hay House book PERCOLATE: Let Your Best Self Filter Through. Specializing in mindset, strategy, leadership and change-based action, Elizabeth helps people and companies around the globe be their best.

​Elizabeth graduated with honors in 1991 from St. Ambrose in Davenport, Iowa and currently attends Harvard Business School for Leadership. Elizabeth is the recipient of the 2019 Excellence in Finance — Leaders award for her significant contribution towards the financial sector from FiNext. Elizabeth serves as a Leadership Advisor for the Olympia Snowe Women's Leadership Institute.

Elizabeth and her husband, Peter R. Guarino, and their four sons live in Maine.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Bettering Communities: How Barry Barbee, A Georgia-based Entrepreneur Channeled His Greatest Loss Into A Revolutionary Purpose-Driven Business

by Nadya Rousseau
Community//

Values in Action

by Nick Peluso
Shutterstock
Community//

A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

by Colin Milner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.