The Thanksgiving Crashers

Well, it’s happening. Maybe even more this year.

People are putting up their Christmas trees in advance of Thanksgiving.

“Please pass the stuffing” has turned into “Help me get the tree up.”

You know the people…. they decorate for the holidays, perhaps starting even in October, right after Halloween. But mostly, Thanksgiving has turned into a Holiday promoting Christmas. So while we are eating our pumpkin pie and not decorating for Christmas, others have announced their holiday shopping is done! It makes me just wonder…

I know the stores this year had a mix of Halloween and Christmas candy out. Soon Valentine’s Day hearts will be appearing… or back to school shopping… starting in June, just after school has ended for many.

Now, don’t get me wrong. I will confess, I put up two trees last year, so I’m all things Christmas. I just think I’m all things Christmas within a time frame that isn’t early.

Many are saying they are putting Holiday decorations up early to add joy to their lives due to the stress of 2020.

I could even be considered one of those who needs the Santa-gram that Christmas was over in December, as my decorations linger and crash on into Valentine’s Day. Sometimes our decorations on the front porch remain frozen here in Maine long after Christmas…..

What are your traditions for putting your Holiday decorations up? Join our conversation by posting a comment here or in our Conversations Facebook Group.

Love,

Elizabeth