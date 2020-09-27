Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The 10 skills Chris TDL shares you need to know to make your business an empire

Do you know the qualities necessary to demonstrate when embarking on entrepreneurship? Contrary to popular belief, it is not enough to have a good knowledge of the market or to have over-developed intellectual faculties in order to be successful. Here is a non-exhaustive list of the 10 skills that will make you a successful entrepreneur!

1 — THE LEADERSHIP

Be a leader and not just a leader! The difference is real. As an entrepreneur, you need to be able to control the course of your business and your business while maintaining some authority in order to maximize productivity. However, being able to understand, inspire and motivate your collaborators will allow you, in addition to having a productive team, to establish a good working atmosphere. Being a leader will allow you to identify the talents of each employee and, therefore, improve individual performance.

2 — THE Market analysis

Carrying out market research is essential. This will allow you to obtain valuable information about the industry in which your company operates and, in addition, to create an adequate business plan. By doing this market research, you will also learn about new trends, growth rates, your potential competitors, your customer base, and many other things necessary for your business to be successful.

3 — STRATEGIC PLANNING

Le planning stratégique est un atout essentiel que vous devez développer avant même de vous lancer dans l’entrepreneuriat. Cela vous permettra d’augmenter vos chances de succès et de prévenir les erreurs qui pourraient être critiques et freiner le lancement et le développement de votre entreprise.

4 — COMMUNICATE EFFECTIVELY

Developing communication skills and being constructive in your words will allow you to create lasting relationships at all levels (suppliers, employees, customers, investors, etc.). It will also allow you to improve your income and attract customers who have a genuine interest in your products or services.

5 — LEARN TO NEGOTIATE

Increasing your negotiating skills is essential for your business to be successful. This will allow you to “win” discussions with your employees and get the best deals.

6 — BE INNOVATIVE

If you want to leave your mark in the corporate world, be innovative. Come up with new ideas or new products not on the market so that your business thrives. Being creative and developing an effective marketing strategy will give you a definite advantage over your competition.

7 — DEVELOP A BUSINESS STRATEGY

Having a business strategy will help you attract new customers while making them satisfied with your services or products so that they come back to you and recommend you to other potential customers.

8 — EXPAND YOUR NETWORK

Today, it is important to develop a dense and quality network. This will make it easier for you to reach the right people and effectively grow your business, especially if you plan to expand your business internationally. You can use this network to “probe” the market and find new ideas through your contacts.

9 — THE IMPORTANCE OF MARKETING

As an entrepreneur, you need to improve your marketing skills in order to attract new customers but also to communicate effectively about your products or services. Having a well thought out and constructed Marketing strategy will allow you to gain market share advantages and, ultimately, establish yourself as an indisputable player in this segment.

10 — ACCOUNTING AND FINANCE SKILLS

Manipulating cash flow and managing cash flow is certainly the most critical step in entrepreneurship. For a business to run smoothly and get the most out of capital, strong accounting and finance skills make it much easier for entrepreneurs.

Chris TDL, Business Magnate Serial Entrepreneur and Media Owner. at CH TDL Company

Biography

 

Christopher Alexandre Taylor, known professionally as Chris TDL, is a Business Magnate Serial Entrepreneur,  Media Celebrity, Talent Manager, Photographer & Computer Scientist.

 

 

October 2017 he officially opened his Company "CH TDL Company".

December 2018 he officially opened his brand "CH TDL Brand" brand of clothing and accessories.

Summer 2019, he launches his application "B.influential" Networks intended to put companies in touch with influencers.

September 2019 he opens the label "B.influential Label" intended to publish new artists and an assistant in their evolution in their musical careers.

October 2019, Chris announces and formalized the opening of his new company "Million Hope By Chris TDL" brings together Million Hope Skin (Skin Care Products ) & Million Hope Apparel (Clothing brand).

Mars 2020, He created the company "We Manage You", an artist management company intended to develop future famous people.

 

Mai 2020, Chris passes media owner status with the founding of his Net Worth Space Media Website (a Media Company with articles and stories covering everything from quotes, Net worths and More.)

