There are Ten Points of Change that we developed years ago when starting The Best Ever You Network. These points help our clients make lasting change or cope with unforeseen changes. Elizabeth’s first book PERCOLATE – Let Your Best Self Filter Through delves into these some of these stages in detail and with coffee metaphors added.

Whether you need to adjust to circumstances and change or you want to take control of the reins; this is a process that can used time and time again to re-balance and adjust.

Our goal is to help you master the ten points of change; so, you can work through a process when faced with something you want to improve, stop or change. In your personal toolbox, these points can help you navigate any hurdle or situation you face on the journey to becoming your best.

Commit to live differently. On your unique life journey, think positively. You only get one passage, one ticket on the train of life. There are many stops along the way, forks in the road, choices at every turn. Are you on the route you want to be in every area of your life?

In being your Best Ever You, or working towards this ultimate goal, there will come a need for improvements, evolution; and yes, change. Our ten points of change are centered around self-love, self-worth and responsibility.

Since the points of change were first developed in 2009, we have added the tenth and final point: Impact. This point helps you take your learning to the next level, teaching or mentoring another. We would also like to than Dr. Lynne Celli, Executive Director of Leadership and Professional Education at Endicott College, for her help in 2020 in reviewing this and providing feedback.

Here is an overview of our 10 Points of Change:

1. Assess

In this first point, we practice self-awareness/self-reflection. We examine the truth and what you want to change and where you want your life to go. If you don’t know about it, you can’t change it, so this is a point of honest self-reflection. If your car had no odometer, you would never know if you were speeding or not.

2. Choose

In the second point, we practice the choosing how we spend our moments and realizing we are presented with a choice in how we want to be in each moment. In this point we act, re-create our new path and new reality, as well as establish real steps toward this new you. These are the real steps that you will commit to take to change.

3. Discover

In the third point, we practice discovery. Like a scientist taking new data or tasting a new blend of coffee, this is where we learn about ourselves to establish values, goals, beliefs and start to put that in line with our behavior. This and point 2 are usually where people live round and round stuck.

4. Grow

In the fourth point, we practice, refine, redefine. As we practice these new steps with family/friend/co-workers; think, ponder; what produces positive results, what doesn’t; keep and expand what makes you a better you.

5. Support

In the fifth point, we overcome and ask. This can be a moment where we ask for help from others, seek professional help, heal and so forth. This can be a huge pivotal moment for people in how we move from being stuck to taking action and taking the right actions, so we don’t fall back on old habits and patterns that don’t serve us well.

With support may come feedback. Our new selves may need to reach out for feedback. We may give ourselves permission to ask those with whom we interact and take positive view of feedback and redefine if necessary. We may or may not incorporate this feedback based on how it makes us feel to the core.

6. Implement

In our sixth point, we improve and implement. We step back and look at what we have become, accept and continue to look at ourselves honestly. We continue to refine always staying true to becoming our best ever you.

7. Accept

In our seventh point, we shift our attitude and realize. In this point, we examine our attitude and develop a process of what matters most. We focus the art of realizing each moment matters and decision in each moment how to be, all the while bringing our own unique talents and gifts and realizing our light within.

8. Engage

In our eighth point, we gather and give back. In this point, we start to find community and like-minded folks. This is a huge part of change, as surrounding ourselves with the proper people fosters peace and puts everything we want to change in motion. If we can’t surround ourselves ideally, then we have the tools to separate ourselves based on our values, goals, beliefs and behavior and recognize naysayers.

Celebrate, accept, always be mindful and content of what makes you become your best ever you.

9. Master

In our ninth point, we enter a mastery level, as we can now recognize how to expand on concept of understanding and how to bring ourselves back to peace and all core principles of being our best.

Routine practice and highest best self-mastery are present to ourselves and all we encounter. We have a sense of You, Me, Us and We and we encounter others with a sense of gratitude, compassion and collaboration. We are mastering awareness and self-discipline, where our moments matter. We are not rushed, and we have the ability to balance.

We become our best ever you and are our highest most peaceful self, regardless of anything and everything.

10. Impact

In our tenth point, we become a mentor, a teacher and are using our knowledge to help others and be the change you wish to see in the world. We are leaders who, recognize the intangibles We also recognize that while we are teaching, we are also receptive to being taught. We are life-long learners. There is respect for others who know a subject better than us and we realize there is plenty of room for others. Our impact, comments and interactions are respectful to all we encounter, even if we challenge the status quo.

Changes takes time, commitment and discipline

We hope this helps you review, learn or master the ten points of change. If you want a more coffee version of this visit PERCOLATE – Let Your Best Self Filter Through.

Remember, we have a choice in every moment of how to be. We have choices in what we say, what we do, how we react, and more. There are so many choices in each moment every day.

We invite you to be mindful of these points of change. This a process that doesn’t happen quickly. Change takes time, commitment and discipline.

