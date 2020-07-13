Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The System of the Universe is not For or Against You

There is continuous magical play between what you want and what happens.

By
Bhopal Lake
Bhopal Lake

The system of the Universe is not for or against you. There is continuous magical play between what you want and what happens.

Under the illusion, we think as if there can be relief from the play by addition to possessions, money, relations, ideas.

The field of senses and the field of memory, imagination, thinking is the Total Field – ‘you’.

Even the idea of God or who created this Universe, this Existence arises as thinking, that is, within this field.

Seeing the Total Field is the end, the end of all questions about Existence.

You are one with Life, one with the mystery.

Y V Chawla, Author at Fundamental Expressions

Created Fundamental Expressions in 2006.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Is there any power – God or some other, which controls Life or the Universe? Why do we face pain and uncertainty?

by Y V Chawla
Eco Park, Kolkatta India
Community//

Human Being is a Complete Mechanism

by Y V Chawla
Community//

Who Created this Universe, this Existence? This is simply a thought arising in the mind.

by Y V Chawla

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.