The system of the Universe is not for or against you. There is continuous magical play between what you want and what happens.

Under the illusion, we think as if there can be relief from the play by addition to possessions, money, relations, ideas.

The field of senses and the field of memory, imagination, thinking is the Total Field – ‘you’.

Even the idea of God or who created this Universe, this Existence arises as thinking, that is, within this field.

Seeing the Total Field is the end, the end of all questions about Existence.

You are one with Life, one with the mystery.