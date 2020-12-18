The Swirl of the Year’s End & the New Year’s Reset

I’m hearing so much focus on getting ‘through’ the end of the year and starting a new 2021. But what are we really focusing on for the new year? There’s an eagerness to just get through so we can begin a new. There’s an obsession with getting back to normal – yet, were our lives really normal? Hell No!

The crazy busy

The long commutes

The separate dinners

The never-ending lists

The inundation of email

Always connected

Society has conditioned us to run 24/7. Is that truly living and thriving? We’re BE-ings, not DO-ings. Somehow things got mixed up.

So what did I learn from 2020 . . .

What’s really important; what really matters

What can I can do without; what really brings joy into my life

How the ‘home bubble’ got me reconnected to family values & simple joys

Watching the sun rise and set, is a gift to be alive

And so is it really about going back to normal and forgetting 2020? Or is about shaping 2021 for what really works for you:

Taking the gifts of discovery that unfolded before us over the last nine months.

Really knowing who we are and what matters

The celebration of family & friends and living by our values & beliefs

Being who you really are

While 2020 may have disconnected us with physical distancing, it’s been a propellant for reconnecting us with our heart and soul.

#soulfulmoxie #DreamLouder #heartandsoul