The Swirl of the Year’s End & the New Year’s Reset

Reconnecting with your heart and soul

New year 2021 and old year 2020 written on sandy beach with waves

I’m hearing so much focus on getting ‘through’ the end of the year and starting a new 2021. But what are we really focusing on for the new year? There’s an eagerness to just get through so we can begin a new. There’s an obsession with getting back to normal – yet, were our lives really normal? Hell No!

  • The crazy busy
  • The long commutes
  • The separate dinners
  • The never-ending lists
  • The inundation of email
  • Always connected

Society has conditioned us to run 24/7. Is that truly living and thriving? We’re BE-ings, not DO-ings. Somehow things got mixed up.

So what did I learn from 2020 . . .

  • What’s really important; what really matters
  • What can I can do without; what really brings joy into my life
  • How the ‘home bubble’ got me reconnected to family values & simple joys
  • Watching the sun rise and set, is a gift to be alive

And so is it really about going back to normal and forgetting 2020? Or is about shaping 2021 for what really works for you:

  • Taking the gifts of discovery that unfolded before us over the last nine months.
  • Really knowing who we are and what matters
  • The celebration of family & friends and living by our values & beliefs
  • Being who you really are

While 2020 may have disconnected us with physical distancing, it’s been a propellant for reconnecting us with our heart and soul.

#soulfulmoxie #DreamLouder #heartandsoul

    Carolina Migliaccio, Soulful Strategist at Soulful Moxie

