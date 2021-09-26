The Sweetness In A Name: Barbara Jones #Jamaica 🇯🇲

There are those times of worship and praise. We can say it happens, every day. However, sometimes there is that moment of going outside in nature; just to sing praises, because it’s the right thing to do. It’s the very meaning of, High Praise. Love is about that. Love for the Divine is about that. It means that we are granted the power and ability of moving into a higher level, a greater light. Everytime we mention a particular name, we can visualize the Heavens (and the sun) 🌞 glimmering with High Praise. Yes. It’s a rewarding treasure and fruit, for our very day. There is something about the very name of Yeshua Ha Maschiach. Something about that very name, which awakens the beauties of the day. One feels as if the day has illuminated to a greater delight. Peace. Love. Joy. Celebration. They are awakened. Like sparkling glitter, they are spread across the air, for all to see.

Moving into the island of Jamaica, there was one dame, whose praises to the Most High could match the glimmers of the rising sun. They were beautiful, delightful, and precious for all to experience. In fact, when you hear it, don’t you imagine the start of an early morning day? There are different parts of moving through that early morning sun, where love is meant to bring the timing of stillness to one’s day. Sometimes, as humans, we have the tendency of rushing out of bed, in preparation for the next work day, without thanking the Creator, for another day-another chance!

Life is beautiful, and so is love. Life grants us the capability of moving into a different lens. Some days we don’t feel like praising. Other times, we are in a position of wanting to feel the celebration 🍾. Even during those certain times, it’s always important to remember that not everyone woke up this morning. That, in itself, is a reason for giving praise. Cheers to that!

Sometimes, there are moments when we have the power of moving through different memories. Day-by-day. Moment-by-moment, we are giving praise to those memories, which we have been grateful for. We reflect upon the hardships. We ponder upon the disappointments. There is memory for the paths of healing and nourishment, within our Souls. Such is the fascination, and healing, through memory. We don’t always want to return back to the painful times (or hardships). Yet, sometimes, they are good for temporary reflection, in our need to give praise. It’s during the good times when we sometimes forget the reason why we started on this journey. Nevertheless, it’s so imperative to take a mental return to those painful 😢💔😫😞 moments, just in case we happen to forget. Just in case.

So, thank you Yeshuah for having brought us through a mighty, long way. Thank you for the miracles, for all that you have done. One cannot thank you enough. One cannot thank you for the many good things you have done.

Another imperative thing about praise is how contagious it truly is. Praise brings one above a higher plane. Close your eyes. Just for a second. Can you imagine yourself, flying? Can you? What other way is there to experience such beauty than in experiencing the precious nature of, praise?

Here we have the singing of a song, with an island twist! What a gem 💎 it comes to be! For such is a treasure into how water nurtures an island; especially, one which has its problems and challenges. Just remember one thing! We need the rain, in order to balance the sun. Too much heat is dangerous for our Being.

There is no greater love than the love for Yeshuah Ha Maschiach! No greater love than that. Halleluyah! Yes. There is a sweetness in such a name.

Barbara Jones