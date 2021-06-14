The Sweet Smell Of Success

Success And Happiness

As a society, our notion of success is synonymous with two things: money and power. But is there more to success than money and power? We ultimately seek these two things in the hopes it will give us what we’re looking for, and of course, then we’ll be happy. What if there is more to success than the external rewards and is this far too shallow?

I know from my own experience, and the clients I have worked with that success comes wrapped up in all kinds of packages, and I would invite you to look at what success means to you.

What Does Success Mean To You?

Do you think the person with the high powered position is successful? Do you think the person who has fame and all the trappings that come with this is successful? Do you think the person who has a happy family is successful? Do you think the person who has an abundance of wealth is successful? Do you think the person who runs their own business is successful? Do you think the person who has the freedom to do as they please is successful?

Whether you think power, wealth, fame, education, great relationships, freedom, or a mixture is success will help you to identify your definition of success.

Be Aware When You’re Climbing The Ladder

However, be aware some people will climb the corporate ladder chasing success, believing they will find happiness and coming crashing down when they find out they still feel unworthy and unhappy once they reach the top. Equally, some people who become famous and have everything money can buy, also find themselves unhappy as they were looking for material possessions to fill a void. So it’s essential to explore what success means to you and become aware of what you really want to achieve and why.

If you want to reach the top to show off to your friends and family, is this a good enough reason? Is this going to give you the result you desire? If you want fame and fortune to bring you happiness, is this going to give you the right outcome? Are you chasing someone else’s idea of success and not your own?

Be Honest

Answering these questions honestly will give you clarity and a direction to move towards. Had you asked me in my twenties how I would have answered this question, I would have thought wealth would have been a sign of success along with all the trappings. Ask me again in my thirties, a happy family would have been top of the list, and now in my forties, freedom and inner peace is how I would interpret success.

Being at peace within myself, content, fulfilled, helping others, along with the freedom to do what I like is my definition of real success. This is not to say I don’t enjoy making money or being successful as a Coach; however, the difference is I can now see the bigger picture.

Have It All

You can have it all, and all it takes becoming fully proactive and responsible for your results in your life. Looking at your life as a whole, rather than in sections. This will help to create balance, clarity, direction, and a real understanding of how all the parts of your life come together. There is no point in having money if you are not happy. Yes, you will be miserable in comfortable surroundings, but feeling unhappy is no way to truly live. Equally working on your career and not spending time with your loved ones, will undoubtedly come at a cost somewhere.

Manageable Pieces

My suggestion for you is to start looking at your life as a whole, break things up into manageable pieces. Health/well-being, finances, career, relationships, time for fun and so on. Spend time looking at each area and be as honest as you can. Be as committed and dedicated to your whole life as you are to your career, and you will be amazed by the results.

Good luck!

“Never get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life.”