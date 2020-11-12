The Stress of Teaching Your Kids From Home

Not only do we have to manage the stress of dealing with COVID-19 this year, but we are also having to deal with our children’s education this year. The stress of teaching children at home weighs heavy on the shoulders of parents and caretakers this year, while also still trying to maintain a professional working atmosphere for the parents that are still working from home. While stress levels may be high, there are a few things that you can do to make it through these tumultuous times.

Think Outside The Box

You aren’t an educator; you can take some breaks. Get up and move around with your child, and give them free rein to stop a few times. Let them do activities that encourage creativity, cooperation, and physical fitness. These might not be considered everyday school activities, but you don’t have to replicate it. Remember, you’re trying to figure this out together. You have to find the best ways for your child to learn.

Stick To A Schedule

The best advice is to stick to a schedule. You’re home all day, so your routine needs to be the same. This will help everyone stay calm. Kids have to understand you’re in charge now; they need to listen to you so they can learn in the best way possible. Include free time in their routine to give them some control.

Mental Health

Sometimes kids meltdown; they aren’t acting out because they’re wrong; they could just be stressed out. Add in time to treat their mental health. Children need to have access to their emotions. They’re probably scared and lost. If they aren’t focusing on their school tasks, give them space to step away and talk about it. By giving them empathy, you’re helping calm their nervous system and providing support.

You’re Only Human

Many parents have realized they cannot be the homemaker and teacher while simultaneously doing remote work. It’s important to understand you’re doing the best you can for your child. Your biggest job is to keep them safe and help them learn. There will be times you cannot give them all of your time while you do your job, so it’s best to take each day one hour at a time. You may have dishes stacking up and laundry waiting in the wings, but give yourself some grace to be human.