The story of a Wall Street Banker to a Spiritual Teacher and Wedding Officiant

Reverend Ria Roth’s journey to her true calling

By
Wedding Officiant
Photo Credit: Pottinger Photography.

It was one summer afternoon of 2005. I was living in Jersey City then and was working in Manhattan. I developed acute shoulder pain. I was looking for a therapist who could help me heal. I can still remember the very moment she walked into my small apartment.

Ria was radiant and beautiful inside out. She entered my life too that day as a fellow life traveler. There was just something in her which she left with me in all these sixteen years that we know each other.

I remember she gently put down the portable massage table she carried and placed her bag. I filled the form before she proceeded with the therapy. I could sense that I could fully trust her. She brought her whole self and was present with me the entire time with warmth, love, and joy. Her therapy worked wonders for me. I was eventually healed.

I learned from her that she worked on Wall Street for eight years. At that time, I had just started working there. She left me with a lot of questions. I admit, at twenty-five years old, my definition of success was making it in the world of Finance and Banking. I was also intrigued at why someone would leave the world of Wall Street to be a Healer! You can tell I have come a long way in my own journey of evolution. Little did I know that day that I would be traveling the same path after fourteen years!

The universe places beautiful radiant beings all along on our paths. We may not understand them at that time but with time we will.

March is celebrated as Women’s History Month. I want to celebrate her spiritual being and her divine self. Reverend Ria Roth is a Wedding Officiant, Spiritual & Meditation Teacher, Holistic Practitioner, Artist, Oneness Facilitator, and Spanish Language Interpreter in private practice since 2000. Born and raised in New York City, she attended High School and the first three years of college in the US Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, where her parents were born. She moved back to New York and graduated from Hunter College of the City of New York with a BA degree in Philosophy. She started her business Ria Wellness after discovering her true purpose in the Healing Arts. She has officiated hundreds of weddings of all faiths and religious backgrounds. As a Holistic Practitioner, she works with individuals to unblock what holds them back so that they can experience happiness and fulfillment in life.

Her personal journey has included a traditional Christian upbringing, an apprenticeship with a Taoist coach, mentoring by a Native American Shaman, learning meditation at the feet of a wise spiritual teacher, and studying in India under the guidance of Awakened Beings. Ria has also recorded Meditation and Sacred Music CDs – the Moola Mantra Chant and Chakra Clearing Meditation are readily available on Amazon. She also creates beautiful, one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted blessed candles to bless a marriage, to use in a Unity Candle Ceremony, for meditation, to facilitate healing, as a memorial candle and for many other intentions, as the person requests.

I am truly blessed to meet a self-realized being like Ria. On Women’s History Month, I am honored to celebrate her joyful history as she transcended her own challenges to respond to her calling to serve humanity with her unique gifts.

Ria’s life journey is a path less travelled. She lives a life that matters to her. So I asked her if she would share her life wisdom with me. She said,

We are here to remember who we are. We transform the world by transforming ourselves

You can learn more about her and her work from her website, Ria Wellness https://www.riawellnesscenter.com/

Thank you once again, Universe, for placing beautiful human beings on my path!

    Rajyeshwari Ghosh, Founder and Trusted Advisor at Quantum Holistic Advisory Services

    I love all shades of life and embrace both the light and the darkness. I am on my journey of self evolution. I left home when I was 18, so more than two decades of variety of experiences shaped my perspectives of life. I am unpretentious and open-minded. I left corporate life to start my consultancy practice, so my work is an extension of who I am.

    I am a Karma Yogi (Servant Leader). I have more than 16 years of combined work experience in Industry and Consulting; part of this is also self-study and intensive research for two years. Having worked in diverse economies – the U.S.A., India, Bangladesh, Singapore – I have developed a global mindset and hence love diversity.

    I conduct workshops, deliver talks, provide consultancy and write articles on my core areas (stated below). The contents are multidisciplinary research driven and based on Quantum paradigm - study of ancient wisdom (Eastern and Western spirituality).

    I live a holistic, organic, green, meditative life. I am mindful of people and planet. My work, relationships have a unique flavor – a combination of trust, transparency, quality, purpose and passion. I believe dignity, integrity and credibility are foundations for meaningful life. And I expect the same from others. Precisely, I look for people who are good for mind, heart and soul.

    In my earlier roles in Big Four and Wall Street, I served a wide variety of clientele including Fortune 500 mainly in Manufacturing, Consumer and Financial Services.

    I am known for my new ideas and fresh thinking. One of my ideas got recognized as one of the top 10 innovative ideas in Consulting India Innovation Challenge in PwC India. I am the Recipient of Above and Beyond, PwC Experience, Spot Awards. I was a Speaker at IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, Calcutta University, Nepal's Kantipur Conclave, US-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) and SAP INDUS. I was awarded the prestigious Dean’s Scholar and was nominated twice in the National Dean’s List (US). I am a member of Lorange Network and Blockchain Chamber of Commerce.

    Core Areas: Quantum Paradigm, Systems Thinking, Leadership Development, Spiritual & Emotional Intelligence, Entrepreneurship, Blockchain, Business Intelligence, Ethics and Technology, Digital World.

    Besides work, I actively pursue my interests in heritage preservation, travel, music, nature, food and reading. I also spend quality time with family, friends and doing social work.

