The Story Behind Nilam Coaching Mental & Physical Transformation

This week we had the chance to get to talk to one of the most inspiring health coaches on the internet, Nilam Coaching. If you haven’t heard of her yet, now is the time to learn some stuff from her. By the end of this article that will be a blast from the past…

Nilam is a passionate health coach who loves to inspire and help other women from all around the world to become the best version of themselves. She had a mental & physical transformation herself so she knows what she is talking about.

Nilam The world wants to know, who are you, and what exactly is it that you do? :

Thank you for asking me these questions. I am a simple soul who just wants to help others to become healthier and more aware… I love to help women out to love themselves more and more every day. To help them out with their health, with fun workouts, and with upgrading their self-love and mindset. I truly believe that when you take care of yourself your life will be so much better. I am alive to inspire. Alive to show women that they can become anything they want in life and that they deserve it all!

Nilam Transformation

That’s Awesome Nilam, How exactly did you get started? :

Well, personally a few years ago I was super insecure and not feeling good in my skin. I was overweight and I didn’t know how to live myself. So I decided to change myself physically and mentally. I had a lot of ups and downs during my process but I appreciate all the lessons.

After I helped myself out I coached many women from all around the world. I helped them to achieve their (body) goals and helped them to accept and love themselves the way they are. I showed them that a transformation is about them… You don’t change yourself for another person, you do it for yourself! The smile we created together on their faces is priceless. It gives me the energy to see them happy!

Nilam Eating & Showing Healthy Food

So Nilam as I can see you’ve been able to accomplish quite a lot in your career so far, what’s the most challenging stuff that u had to deal with? :

I won’t lie… It was hard in the beginning to make my lifestyle changes. I’ve made a lot of mistakes because I didn’t had the right education and knowledge about how to change my life forever. But I am very happy that my clients don’t have to make the same mistakes which means they save a lot of time and energy!!

I find it also super challenging to see that in this world we live in right now a lot of people feel the pressure that they need to live a ‘perfect’ life. But life isn’t perfect. It comes with ups and downs, what you see on social media are just highlights of someone else’s life. You don’t have to be perfect, you just have to be consistent and your life will change.

The last big challenging thing I find is all the supplements people are promoting to grow their business. When someone wants to change their body you don’t need them. If you like it it’s fine Of course, but you don’t need them. It’s about naturally creating a healthy lifestyle! There is no quick fix, no magic pill. Just you who needs to put in the work with the right knowledge and good support is always a plus.

Amazing Nilam, Love the motivation you have, so do you teach others how to achieve with their body what you were able to do? :

Thank you, I’ll try to inspire them that if I can do it, they can do it too. Even better! I want to show all those beautiful women that it doesn’t matter where you come from, what your background or age. The only thing that matters is if you want to make the lifestyle change. Nothing dramatic. You just need to be willing to make tiny changes that will lead to remarkable results.

What makes you different from other Health Coaches? :

Well, I don’t want to compare myself to other coaches. I just hope everyone is doing the best they can for other people. I’ve seen many great coaches which is great. I just want to show women that a transformation is not only about the outside. It’s about the inside as well. It’s about to look at yourself in the mirror and love yourself.

Work on your mind first and your body will follow! Nilam Coaching

I want to show those amazing woman that you don’t have to be so hard on yourself.. you don’t have to starve yourself or cut any food group. I want to show them that you can still enjoy the foods you like and achieve your goals.

They just need to know that it’s important to keep your body moving.. to keep their body moving in a way they like it. That you can lift weights at home or the gym it doesn’t matter! And that you don’t have to be scared to lift some weights, lifting will make you feel stronger, you will create that amazing body shape this way and you will still look super feminine.

Last but not least, I want to show how to create a lifestyle change. how to achieve your body goals and how to keep them as well! I think that’s so important. Long term results.. that’s what it’s all about.

How Hard You Think it is for a new person to get into this? :

It might be a bit uncomfortable in the beginning but that’s normal because your body and mind resist everything new automatically, but if you are willing to change then there is nothing to worry about.

Just remember that you don’t have to be perfect. Some days will be better than other days and that’s fine. Just keep believing, keep pushing and you will get there.

Just know that you got this, If I were able to have the transformation you will be able to as well!!

And not to forget to mention the Nilam Coaching community. Women from all around the world who are supporting each other. We are in this together. Together everyone achieves more.

Nilan, Thanks for taking the time to sit down with me, wish you all the success. Anything you have to add for the end :

I don’t think I would add anything else for the moment, just want to tell all the women from all around the world! That you can do it!!