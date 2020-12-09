Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Stories We Tell Ourselves

When we decide to believe painful things, we are choosing a painful life.

Photo by Abishek on Unsplash
Byron Katie once said, “When we believe in our thoughts, when we tell ourselves a story, we suffer. When there’s no story, there’s no suffering.”

The stories we tell ourselves are based on our beliefs. Our beliefs create our reality, so when we decide to believe painful things, we are making the decision to choose a painful life.

As children, we might not be able to discern, but as adults, we certainly have a choice. We can choose the most loving beliefs and the ones that promote joy, happiness, success, and freedom, instead of the ones that make life difficult.

This is all part of our lifelong healing journey. It’s part of our evolution. People and things will show up exactly in opposition to challenge our truth so that we can resolve internal conflict and evolve.

There are three major stories I’ve told myself in my life:

“I don’t matter.”

This one was the most painful of the three. Because of this story, I sacrificed myself for everyone else’s best interest. I elevated the status of everyone in my life because I honestly felt that I didn’t matter, my life was useless, and my role was to make everyone else feel valuable and comfortable.

Please understand: we all matter.

“I have nothing special to offer.”

This is why I worked for others and didn’t share myself and my talents on a wide scale. Even after I lost my jobs, I kept interviewing because I thought that was my only path. After I began to feel like I mattered and after I felt I had something special to offer, people began to accept me and recognize my gifts.

Please understand: we all have something special to offer.

“No one wants what I have to offer.”

I’m working through this one now. This story still lives in my mind and body — my emotions — even though my senses witness otherwise. It’s just a matter of time before I resolve this one fully and impact the world on a larger scale.

Please understand: others are just waiting to ask for what you offer as soon as you accept that you are wanted.

These are just a few stories I’m working on currently. There have been many more that I have recognized and healed along the way.

Every day we have a chance to rewrite our stories.

It’s never too late.

    Mike Kitko, Executive Self-Mastery Coach

    Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author. After a colossal career and personal meltdown, he found his true purpose: inspiring leaders to find the power in their authenticity, purpose, and passion.

     

    A Marine with an MBA, Mike has decades of experience in leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he always felt like an imposter. His outward persona was one of strength and wealth, yet he struggled internally with self-confidence and self-fulfillment. His inability to understand his emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger, and ballistic rage. The abuse of his marriage, family, professional career, and health are documented in his latest book,  The Imposter in Charge.

     

    Through coaching, intense study, and deep work, Mike learned to embrace self-doubt and care for his body, mind, emotions, and soul with self-mastery. Now Mike's overflowing energy, clarity, and love inspire souls. With an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence that matches how people perceive him externally, Mike has turned his life around. And he wants to help you to do the same.

     

    Through private coaching, mastermind groups, and training, Mike helps business owners achieve higher levels of success and happiness in all areas of life.

     

    Mike is available for private coaching, professional development executive training, and keynotes.

