Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

The Step-by-Step Guide to Influencer Marketing

Influencer Marketing is a marketing technique that uses social media influencers to promote or advertise a product. It is marketing through the use of the influencer’s credibility and authority, rather than by using traditional advertisement. The goal of Influencer Marketing is to expand the reach of a campaign while also increasing engagement rates. There are […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Influencer Marketing is a marketing technique that uses social media influencers to promote or advertise a product. It is marketing through the use of the influencer’s credibility and authority, rather than by using traditional advertisement.

The goal of Influencer Marketing is to expand the reach of a campaign while also increasing engagement rates.

There are three types of influencers: micro, macro, and mega. A micro-influencer has up to 10,000 followers on social media channels whereas macro-influencers typically have several hundred thousand followers. Influencer marketing can be a very effective form of marketing if done correctly. The main factors which contribute to its success are as follows:

  1. Define the goal you want to accomplish with influencer marketing.

What are you looking to achieve with influencer marketing? Are you looking to increase sales, improve brand awareness or get feedback on a new product? You need to focus on one goal before starting your campaign.

2. Identify your target audience.

Use social media, forums, and blogs to find those who are interested in the niche you are targeting. They will be your influencers. You can reach them through their email address or Instagram handle.

3. Create a list of potential influencers who have the same target market as you. Research their content, followers, and demographics.

To go about finding influencers, there are a number of platforms available like FollowerWonk, BuzzSumo, and Tapinfluence which can help you identify them and connect with them.

Do your research: The first step is to conduct a thorough research about the influencers that are available for you to work with. What types of content do they post? What other brands do they work with? What are their demographics? How big is their following?

Use social media platforms: Social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube can be very useful for finding potential influencers. Look for hashtags that are related to your brand or product

5. Craft your pitch email or proposal and send it out.

To get in touch with a potential influencer, you can use a script. A typical script for reaching out to an influencer will include the following steps:

Step 1: Introduce yourself to the influencer

Step 2: Ask them if they are interested in being featured on your project or blog

Step 3: Give your pitch and provide details on what you’re looking for from them

Step 4: If they agree, confirm their expectations and send them more details about the agreement

Influencer Marketing is an increasingly popular form of marketing and advertising that involves the use of social media influencers. It is a type of content marketing.

Social media influencers are people who have a large number of followers on social media or they have some sort of following on social networks such as Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, etc. They are also people who inspire others through their blogs and websites and can be contacted for possible collaborations.

In conclusion, influencer marketing is a great way to market a product to an audience. It helps in building an emotional connection between the customer and the brand.

    Christina D. Warner, MBA, Tech Marketer I Award-Winning Author I Leader

    Christina D. Warner is a multi-faceted marketer, an Axiom Business Book Award, and best-selling author of The Art of Healthcare Innovation. She is known for The Leadership Edge, a platform interviewing executives on the intersection of cutting-edge technology and marketing innovation, and has been quoted in Forbes, Fast Company, US News & World Report, Business Insider and Ivy Exec, among others. She has interviewed celebrities such as Whitney Cummings, former NBA player Al Harrington, Sex in the City's Kristin Davis, Queer Eye's Karamo Brown and Tan France, and executives from top Fortune 500 technology and marketing firms. Her articles have appeared in Apple News, Buzzfeed, and Authority Magazine. Christina received her MBA at The Fuqua School of Business, Duke University.

    Connect with her on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/christina-d-warner/

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    4 Challenges and How to Overcome Them

    by Rumzz Bajwa
    influencer marketing
    Community//

    4 Steps to Creating a Successful Influencer Marketing Campaign

    by Christina Nicholson
    Image: https://diggitymarketing.com/
    Community//

    How You Can Increase Your Business Sales Through Social Media Influencer Marketing

    by Nicholas Otieno
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.