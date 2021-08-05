Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

The State of Retirement in the U.S.

In a recent study, it was discovered that the average age at which people in the U.S. retire is 66, which is six years older than the average age in a similar study done in the 1990s. This trend isn’t surprising considering how much views on retirement change as people get older. High school and […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

In a recent study, it was discovered that the average age at which people in the U.S. retire is 66, which is six years older than the average age in a similar study done in the 1990s. This trend isn’t surprising considering how much views on retirement change as people get older. High school and college graduates plan to retire early, but, as they reach their 30s, their views tend to change. Middle-aged adults expect to work well into their retirement years.

People Are Living Longer

While it’s certainly good news to learn that people are living longer lives, this also means they will need more money to finance their retirement years. The average lifespan for an American adult was 78.7 years, but adults in the modern era are living to their 80s and 90s more frequently. This adds up to a decade or more to one’s retirement years. Many people recognize this possibility and do what they can to plan for a longer life. This may involve taking out additional life insurance policies, putting more into their IRAs, or shifting assets to create better investment diversity.

Some People Aren’t Saving

In truth, only 77% of American adults are saving for their retirement either through an employer-sponsored program or through an IRA. That leaves 33% of Americans without the savings they will need to retire. Even when adults are saving for their retirement, studies show that they’re not saving nearly enough. Adults aged 55 to 60 have an average of $107,000 saved for their retirement, but research shows that the average adult needs a minimum of $500,000 to retire fully.

Don’t Count on Your Social Security

By 2035, the Social Security Administration will no longer have enough money to pay full benefits to every retired adult in the country. This is largely due to the increase in retirees that’s expected within the next 14 years, jumping from 56 million to 78 million. As more people apply for benefits, monthly payments to each individual will decrease.

Another factor that affects retirement for many people is that it costs more to retire than the average person expects. A conservative estimate suggests that the average person needs close to $1 million to finance their full retirement. If the individual requires long-term medical care or assisted living, those numbers rise significantly. For the 70% of Americans who will require assisted living, they will need an additional $4,000 to $8,000 per month for each year of retirement.

    Matt Dapore, Chief Operations Officer at Hillstone Healthcare

    Administrative professional, Matt Dapore has developed a formidable resume over the past 20 years. Now based in Columbus, Ohio, he has proven success in bringing renewed vigor to under-performing facilities. His career began as a recreational therapist at the St. Francis St. George Hospital of Cincinnati. His first upward career step was entering administrative training at the St. Leonard Center in 1996. From this position he was able to better support and provide for therapy programs. After finishing training, he would contine to serve several more facilities, growing his experience with more knowledge of practices in managing construction, renovating, and redeveloping facilities from the ground up. With his experience on hand, he joined with Hillstone Heatlhcare in Columbus. This company seeks to provide assistance to facilities that are in need.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    The Challenges of Funding Retirement and New Ways to Overcome Them: Part 1

    by Ken Dychtwald, Ph.D.
    Wisdom//

    New Solutions to Fund Your Retirement: Part 2

    by Ken Dychtwald, Ph.D.
    Community//

    “Focus. Be firm on the goal but flexible on the details.” With Beau Henderson & Kristi Martin Rodriguez

    by Beau Henderson
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.