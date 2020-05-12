THE SPIRITUAL KNOW-IT-ALL B**ch

Don’t fall into the same trap I did.

My personal development and spiritual practice became one of the most ego-driven and fear-based paths I’ve ever taken.

When I started my journey, which was triggered by significant health problems, I didn’t expect it to take the course that it did.

I started doing Yoga, read many eye opening books, began meditating and made changes in my diet and attitude towards almost everything and everyone.

However, through all of this, I developed a complex of superiority. That’s just a nice way of saying that I turned into a know-it-all b**ch.

I started judging everyone for nearly everything…

To be honest, I thought people were so entirely lazy, that they were wasting their lives while living completely unconsciously.

I mean, why can’t everybody just meditate?

Why can’t we all just do yoga and eat salad every day so we can be enlightened? Or at least try.

I didn’t get that.

AND I FORGOT VERY QUICKLY WHERE I STARTED FROM.

I forgot how I spent my life before my disease forced me to rethink.

OF COURSE I JUDGED MYSELF TOO.

For almost everything I did or didn’t do.

IT WAS A LOSE/LOSE SITUATION.

I ALWAYS FELT LIKE A FAILURE. A L L T H E T I M E.

As a result, I saw this failure in others as well.

And I didn’t hesitate to tell them…even if I wasn’t asked.

Of course, I just wanted to help.

Looking back, I am so grateful that my family and close friends didn’t break up with me after I invaded all of their refrigerators, shaking my head in criticism and disgust as all of my good advice seemed to have been ignored.

Luckily, besides this judgemental side of myself that led to so much suffering, I also have an inner rebel. A rebellious side who rescued me from becoming an arrogant b**ch.

And this rebel knows what she wants.

My inner dialogues often went something like this:

My out of control, spiritual, self-love addicted side would say something like: “You absolutely HAVE to do yoga and meditate.” While the Rebel would respond with: “F*** You,I need some coffee. And don’t even think about speaking with me before 11:00 a.m. again.”

As a result, I became the most judging and unrelaxed person I knew….

While I tried so hard to love myself, to feel love for this planet and all of its people, what I began experiencing was the polar opposite.

IN FACT, MY SPIRITUALITY HAD BECOME NOTHING MORE THAN A EGO-FEEDING ADDICTION IN DISGUISE.

I constantly compared myself to everyone else. Thinking I knew more than others, That I did better than others and most likely, I would be enlightened much sooner than everyone else.

And when I met people who were – from my point of view – ahead of me in this englightment – race, I used this as a challenge.

SO OFTEN OUR KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS AN LEAD TO ARROGANCE AND JUDGMENT.

We walk around with our noses held high, thinking we are better than others. Through this judgemental attitude we remain entirely unproductive as our knowledge goes to waste; completely repelled by those around us as our words go in one ear and out the other.

It took me a while to understand that I had fallen into another trap.

And I was in deep.

At first, accepting this was a hard pill to swallow.

I HAD PURSUED THIS PATH FOR ALL THE RIGHT REASONS AND HAD THE BEST INTENTIONS AT HEART.

However, in the interests of my physical, mental and emotion well-being, I knew I had to make a shift. In order to move forward, I had to escape this trap of ego driven spirituality.

As I climbed out of the hole I had dug myself into I began…

Focusing more on myself, on what actually works for me instead of what I thought I should be doing. No judgement. No shame. Just ownership and responsibility for ME.

Focusing on what feels right for me. Asking myself, how do I work and live my best life?

Allowing others to have their own experience.

Letting go of judgements, opinions, projections both towards and from other people.

THROUGH THIS, I BEGAN LEADING BY EXAMPLE AND THINGS NOT ONLY BEGAN TO FLOW WITH EASE BUT THE IMPACT I HAD ON OTHERS SKY ROCKETED.

What I found is that, as you figure out what works for you, turning your attention to being the best version of yourself; when you are an embodiment of what you preach, you began to shine and become magnetic towards others. I no longer had to convince anyone of anything. No more vomiting my unwanted advice onto others. They saw how I was living, how well it was working, and wanted to learn more.

Today, I am more than happy to share my experience, tools, and techniques IF and WHEN someone asks.

Besides that, I completely respect everyone’s right to live in their own way through free-will choice.

For me, being humble has been key; especially when I find a new solution to problems. It’s something I find myself having to constantly check in with. Reminding myself, the most efficent way is to lead by example. To show instead of preach and judge.

THE EGO CAN BE TRICKY AND EVEN WHEN I LOCK THE FRONT DOOR, IT WILL TRY TO SNEAK AROUND BACK.

SOMETIMES WE CAN GET SO ENTIRELY TIED UP IN THE IDENTITIES, CONSTRUCTS AND IDEAS EMBEDDED IN OUR MINDS THAT IT CAN BE DIFFICULT TO EVEN ENTERTAIN THE POSSIBILITY THAT THEY MIGHT BE DAMAGING TO US; THESE STORIES BECOMING IRREFUTABLE TRUTHS.

We might get defensive if someone or something challenges them. This is an excellent indicator that it is useful to step back and objectively listen and observe.

So, if you are just starting down this path, I’d like you to know that there isn’t a singular way to go about it. It’s not black and white and there is no cure-all blueprint.

If you would like guidance in navigating this process towards living from your fullest potential, please don’t hesitate to reach out as I am more than happy to share my experience.

