The Speed of Life.

Life passes at the same speed for all of us. One moment at a time.

We learn to think Life needs to be rushed. We learn to think Life needs to be hurried. Yet have we ever thought about what we are rushing towards?

When you choose to slow down, you have a chance to see Life. In all its beauty. In all its glory. In all its perfect order.

Life passes one moment at a time so we can remember to live one moment at a time too. To see how everything still gets done. So we can enjoy what we are doing too.

***

My name is Isabel Mar and I am your gentle guide back to you. Who you are. Not who you think you should be.

Sign up here for your Daily Purejoojoo.

Daily reminders of everything Life already is and everything you already are too.