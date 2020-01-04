Log In/Sign Up
The Speed of Life.

Life passes at the same time for all of us.

Life passes at the same speed for all of us. One moment at a time. 

We learn to think Life needs to be rushed. We learn to think Life needs to be hurried.  Yet have we ever thought about what we are rushing towards?

When you choose to slow down, you have a chance to see Life. In all its beauty. In all its glory. In all its perfect order. 

Life passes one moment at a time so we can remember to live one moment at a time too. To see how everything still gets done. So we can enjoy what we are doing too.

My name is Isabel Mar and I am your gentle guide back to you. Who you are. Not who you think you should be.

Daily reminders of everything Life already is and everything you already are too.

Master your own mind. Isabel Mar teaches you how.

Isabel Mar, I teach you how to break out of your own thoughts. From the Understanding of everything your mind can do for you too.

Isabel Mar is changing how you see your own mind. From the Understanding. The Understanding of everything your mind can also do. To shift from the Thinking to the Understanding. Because your mind can do this too. Because you are the master of your mind. Your thoughts don't master you. She is the founder and creator of Purejoojoo.com. Purejoojoo is a personal transformation program that begins from the Understanding. The Understanding of Who You Are. Not who you think you should be. Her latest book is "The Purejoojoo Guide to the Understanding: The Understanding of Everything Your Mind Can Do For You Too."

