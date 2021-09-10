The Specifics of Popular Stress Management Methods

Whether making simple, everyday decisions or life-changing ones, everyone encounters stress in their life. It’s important to know how to cope and manage those feelings so that you can continue to thrive and stay healthy. The hardest part is figuring out which method of stress relief works best for you, as there are many to choose from. So, not only are some simple tips provided below, but included with them are how the techniques actually lower your stress levels so you can make the most informed decision possible and get back to feeling yourself one more.

Sipping a Steaming Cup of Tea

People have been reaping the benefits of this tasty drink for centuries, enjoying both its taste and comforting qualities. Luckily, it isn’t a placebo that gives tea its magic – it’s actually scientifically proven. There is a two-fold process that lowers the amount of cortisol, a stress hormone, in your body when tea is involved. The first is the methodical process of brewing the tea, and the second is drinking the natural compounds in the tea itself. Combined, these basic steps help you relax and drown out some anxiety you are feeling.

Giving Your Pet Some Love and Attention

We all love our furry family members – big or small, they have become integral to our lives in more ways than one, but did you know they combat stress too? Just giving your animal some well-deserved pets has shown to decrease your cortisol levels, lower blood pressure and heart rate, and even give you a small boost of serotonin, too. They have all the ingredients necessary to help you lead a lower-stress life, and they’re cute to boot.

Embracing the Great Outdoors

Listening to the soothing sounds of nature can help some people sleep, but they also have the ability to help when you’re awake as well. The soft sound of rainfall or birds chirping perhaps, both could attribute to relaxation by refocusing your mind away from stressful thoughts and onto the beautiful nature that surrounds us. With nature sounds keeping us out of our heads, we allow ourselves to take a deep breath and enjoy the present moments.