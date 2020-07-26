Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Space we find in between two truths

Life is not always what it seems. It does not always look the same to everyone. Certain news broadcasts will take the same event and tell two completely different stories. Just as I tell my daughters when they hear different sides of a story, “The truth is somewhere in between.” How do we reach this […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Life is not always what it seems. It does not always look the same to everyone. Certain news broadcasts will take the same event and tell two completely different stories. Just as I tell my daughters when they hear different sides of a story,

“The truth is somewhere in between.”

How do we reach this place of “in between”? How do we ensure that our truth is in alignment with the truth?It comes from a place of balanced energy, balanced perspective, balanced sight and balanced insight. As we balance our energy, our senses become more attuned and clear. Our sense of sight is connected to the same place where we hold our fear. Have you been having more eye problems the last few months? Has your vision begun to blur? It would not be surprising given all the fear-laden reports and images we have seen over the past few months.

Our thoughts trigger our emotions. Our emotions move our energy and energy manifests physically.

As we see images that are gut-wrenching (also where we hold our fear) and devastatingly inhumane, we trigger the energy within us that is going to alter our sight and shift our perspective.What you do with your energy matters. While often we wish we could unsee certain images, how have those images changed you? Do you have a stronger belief in something? Can you find more compassion for others or for yourself as a result of what you’ve seen? Do you have a new perspective?

Our sight is only one of our senses that is affected right now. As we learned last week in Making Sense of it All, when we change life chapters, we experience a form of grief. We grieve the life we once had prior to our life change. We are all experiencing some level of grief right now. We are grieving a multitude of things: canceled proms, altered graduations, the loss of how we used to run errands and perhaps truly the loss of a loved one. We are all experiencing a bit of numbness. The numbing of senses is just one symptom of this grief. Join me for this meditation today, The Space We find In Between Two Truths, to help you shift your perspective as you absorb the wisdom from what you’ve seen and as you release what no longer serves you.I hope you will join me for our Facebook Lives beginning this week (Wednesdays & Fridays at 1:30pm) and ultimately for our Making Sense of it All 6-week workshop on healing your senses so you can enjoy a rich and fulfilling experience throughout this pandemic and as the world shifts.

Erin Garay, CHT

Erin Garay, Speaker, Reiki Master, Hypnotherapist at Love.Heal.Thrive.

Erin is a Speaker, Reiki Master, Hypnotherapist & owner of Love.Heal.Thrive..  Erin is committed to demystifying and simplifying energy work.  Through her Energy Boot Camp and multitude of talks and classes, Erin is bringing real-life energy tools and techniques to her center, corporations, Universities and schools.  She is making healing, self-growth, and meditation feel more accessible and less daunting by teaching techniques that are matter-of-fact and applicable to our everyday lives.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Why you should be supportive and encouraging.” With Dr. William Seeds & Shelly Wilson

by Dr. William Seeds
Community//

“Be the first to rise” With Candice Georgiadis & Nishaant Sangaavi

by Candice Georgiadis
Community//

TAKE A STEP BACK TO GET FORWARD

by Melissa Kiss

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.