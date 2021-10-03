The Song Of You: France Gall #France 🇫🇷

You can often find love in a song. 🎶🎵 So often, a song can remind us of that special love. How truly special it can inspire (and show) in a song. Of course, we can see it in real life. Ancient literary text (and poetry) have reflected the creativity of a song reflecting the beauty (and presence) of a certain person; a special love, whom we adore.

With that being stated, perhaps there is a song for everyone. Surely, there is a love for every single person out there. Someone is being loved by another. There is someone for everybody. Let’s move along, shall we? With that being stated, what is the song? What is the particular song, that one is to desire for oneself? Do you have a song for one’s personal love story? ❤

Back into Parisian landscapes and one city of love’s blossoming. It’s an intrinsic melody, for starters. Love moves one into an appreciation for the very blessing of music. Afterall, we can’t help, but to find ourselves falling in love when a particular song comes on. In fact, we go deeper in love. We find ourselves in love all over again. It simply feels to magnanimous not to resist. When the right song is matched with the person of our loving desire, we can feel as if our entire Being is experiencing the very depths of Heaven’s domain. And part of that paradise is an intense vibration (and glittering) of re-exploring love all over, again.

Matching a song with a face forces you to be within the song. Not only is it just about imagining the other person. For you are drawn into the song, as well. In the city of Paris, one French, musical dame has already performed such a song.

Quand ils sont longs, les jours de pluie

When they are long on rainy days

Quand je suis seule, quand je m’ennuie

When I’m alone, when I’m bored

Que dans un rhyme monotone

That in a monotonous rhythm

Au fond de moi, ton nom resonne

Deep inside me, your name rings out

Il me reste cet air-la qui vient me parler de toi

I still have that tune that comes to tell me about you

Car en chantant cet air-la, je ne peux penser qu’a toi

Because while singing this tune, I can only think of you

Boredom is a hindrance to the creativity of humanity. Simultaneously, music can enter in to save the day. The right song-its lyrics, rhythm, beat, and style-has the power to move you out of boredom and into a place of action. Oh, yes! It has that power. Never forget that love is a blessed euphoria, which moves us through. Who would ever have comprehended such a delight? Those, who specialize in the very haven of music, of course. It’s a blessed thing to know, isn’t? Throughout every corner of the Earth, the entire purpose of music (and musicians) is to channel the euphoria of love; at least those, who are committed to doing so.

When it comes to that loving beauty of song, one can envision how love is connected with the blessings of a name. Seeing how one’s name is decorated (and reflected) with the musicality of, love. Just imagine. How does your name colored by every single note, within the song? 🎵🎶🎵

Lorsque tour a tour dans ma vie que je n’tai pas vu de la semaine

When in turn in my life that I haven’t seen you all week

Que je dis comme une litanie a mon oreiller “que je t’aime”

That I say like a litany to my pillow, “I love you”

Il me reste cet air-la, je ne peux penser qu’a toi

I still have that tune that comes to tell me about you

Love and music are generous in this regard, is it not? Can you imagine the beauty of having a song matched to your existence? It has been specifically designed to match your flow, your movement, and your manner of breath. What a Divine treasure to behold! For it means that this song has connected you to another human being. The intimacy of you two have been established through this song.

Cet air-la! Cet air-la! There is love and oneness of two, within this very song. 🎵🎶🎵

France Gall