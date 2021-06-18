The Softness Of Guitars, In Gentle Nights: Fred Bertelmann #Germany

Prior to, we examined night’s tranquility and its connection, with stringed instruments. Stringed vibrations and the musical texture of strings. How vibrant and glittery the very tenderness of strings. Sometimes, we have to take a step back; permitting things to marinate, just for a little. Sometimes, we have to enter into our quiet space. Once the vibrations solidify themselves, the quiet reflection, arrives.

Strings and nighttime are a mesmerizing approach. This particular combination grants one the opportunity to move through an elegant grace. Fluidity is the key! Many people miss out on the precious nature of sitting in the quietness of the night. Nighttime is a musical palette. There are particular instruments, which reveal the sensitivity of nighttime. One of such is, the guitar.

Ah! The strings. The most gentle of strings. For, they too have a way of safeguarding one’s timber of love. In addition, the nighttime establishes an enchantment of taming the guitar. Somehow, night soothes the guitar into a quiet manifestation of its own soothing sound. Sometimes, you just don’t know, nor comprehend. You can explain it. Yet, what you can do, is feel it. Isn’t it miraculous how you can see things better, by simply listening to them.

There are particular moments when a song reminds humanity of the gentle nature, of a guitar. It’s the gentility, which surrounds the artistry. It surrounds the audience, along with whomever has come to listen. That’s the nature, the tender nature, of the guitar.

“Gitarren klingen leise durch die Nacht.” Yes! Their ever softness reaches the night. Kissing it fiercely. When guitars play in evening’s bliss, they are a reassurance, that we are protected. Night is cradling us. Such greatly contrast to how we have traditionally perceived evening’s existence.

So, moving with a silken twist, regarding our treasure of guitars, remember to surrender. Opening oneself, that you may immerse, within the healing process. Let vibrational strings arise into Heavenly bliss. Let nighttime’s comfort permit the strings, to sway!

Fred Bertelmann