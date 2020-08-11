The soft components of calmed body and clear mind to improved performance

Calmed Body, Clear Mind – recharge vitality for better performance

At present CoronaVirus days, as more and more companies shift majority of employees from working in their physical sites to working from homes, there is an emphasized focus on performance VS monitoring weekly active hours of work.

What is performance?

The accomplishment of a given task measured against preset known standards of accuracy, completeness, cost, and speed. *

There are several ways to assess performance at work**

Depends on their company’s cultures, HR managers emphasize different parameters to asses performance: productivity, quality, attendance, time management, training and teamwork.

Performance of sport people, dancers, actors, singers and lawyers are evaluated in comparison to their formal education, training, competitors, colleagues, achievements, and feedback from public and media.

Some organizations / leaders / coaches, encourage pick performance – in which an individual pushes his/her 100% boundaries of will power, motivation, sharp senses and energies to achieve their very best in a short period of time.

In a way anything we do in life can be observed from its performance aspects. A student may accumulate allot of knowledge yet if s/he experiences anxiety in a test, the outcome will be poor. Soldiers may be trained to act in extreme conditions in the battle field, yet, if they are in fear and stress, they may be paralyzed, experience trauma, and be paralyzed during a war.

Let’s observe the process of doing …. no matter what we do:

1. Life learning and observation

2. Understanding

3. Practical training

4. Rehearsing

5. Missions

6. Executing

7. Feedback

And… 1…7 again

Each one of these stages need optimal mental, emotional and physical conditions to:

1. Input data, information, and knowledge and store them in memory as an experience.

2. Blend the above with previous experience that is retrieved from memory in the focused field (we don’t need to invent the wheel and start from zero)

3. Integrating the process of decision making based on common sense, logic/ rationality and clear reality perception of what is going on.

The header of this article hints about maintaining and sustaining inner conditions of calmed body and clear mind in order to perform in an optimized way.

We all experience mental, emotional and physical stress daily. if we don’t reduce it, it may become chronic stress and elevate FFF response (fight, flight, freeze). Getting into survival mode takes allot of energies and activate conditioned and programmed mind. Soldiers and law enforcement are trained to operate in such extreme conditions, yet, they still need to have a clear mind to assess the situation and to have logical decision making based on real-time reality assessment.

Having a clear mind and calmed body depends on:

1. Eating healthy food to nourish brain cells

2. Sleeping at least 7 hours of quality sleep

3. Recharging vitality

4. Moving the body

5. Reducing mental, emotional and physical stress daily

6. Being creative

7. Having echo friendly physical conditions of fresh air, high quality water and reasonable weather

8. Getting support, attention, respect, appreciation and being valued by family, friends, colleagues and leaders as motivation factors to increase passion and drive at work.

The rationale behind clear mind and calmed body is simple – you optimize your vitality to be attentive, have sharp senses, learn the situation you are in, and act the best way accordingly. In addition, when you are vital, yet calm, you have more patience to people around you, and your communication and teamwork are more effective and you have a bigger picture of what is going on.

Companies’ executives that are aware of the added value of wellness at work, (and now [email protected]@home and consult their employees about preferable wellness activities, know that employees appreciate the supportive atmosphere and as result, will be more motivated and passionate to improve their performance.

HOW VIBROACOUSTIC THERAPY CAN BE HELPFUL TO CALM THE BODY AND CLEAR THE MIND

Vibroacoustic therapy is ergonomic special low sound frequencies equipment (such as mat /pillow /recliner). You lie on whole body equipment or hug a pillow and you feel soothing and gentle sound waves hugging you from within. Olav skille (the inventor from Nordic countries Finland /Norway) found the correlation between specific frequencies in the range between 30hz-120hz and reduction/elimination of pain and stress in different parts of the body. Other frequencies reduce insomnia and anxiety. All the frequencies also boost vitality.

The vibrations activate 6 R: Reset overwhelmed mind, Reduce pain and mental, emotional and physical stress, Recharge vitality, Reboot bodymind and Reactivates daily activities.

We all know that pain, stress, insomnia and anxiety drain our vitality. We all appreciate a good nap which cuts the streams of thoughts, emotion, sensations, memories and imagination that may be very overwhelming and fuel stress. Vibroacoustic therapy with its variety of frequencies acts as a good night sleep or a good nap on demand.

*Quoted from http://www.businessdictionary.com/definition/performance.html

