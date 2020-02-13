The Social Impact Heroes of Social Media: “Let’s start off with being more positive and respectful towards one another” with Annie Vazquez & Candice Georgiadis

The best strategy is to post daily, establish a routine and stick to it. Post in the morning messages of positivity, people need to be armed with that energy before they head out to work. Create a blog so people can search for topics and find you. I have people from all over the world following. It’s incredible how far we can reach.

As a part of my series about social media stars who are using their platform to make a significant social impact, I had the pleasure of interviewing Annie Vazquez, an award winning blogger featured in Vogue, People Magazine and The Today show. She went from strictly fashion to creating content that reminds others to be body positive, make wellness an everyday practice and has her own line of motivational products. Annie runs two blogs: TheFashionPoet.com and AnnieTheAlchemist.com as well as teaches mindful meditation workshops around the country.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I had always been praised for my fashion blogging outfits until the day I posed in a swimsuit and found myself the center of body shaming. I was told my body was disgusting, vulgar and that I needed to lose weight. So I decided to focus TheFashionPoet.com on more than just style inspiration but to show myself exposed and vulnerable. On my other channel, AnnieTheAlchemist.com is focused on spreading positive messages with uplifting and thought provoking quotes and blogs.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began this career?

It’s never a dull moment. I feel that having women of all ages tell me that I’ve helped them with their self-confidence is the most interesting. I’ve gone on to be interviewed for podcasts and featured on something where I took pain and flipped into personal power. That’s really want I want to spark in others.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Well, it wasn’t funny at the time but I lost my voice right before giving my first chakra balancing 101 workshop and it was in Los Angeles in front of over 100 people. I remember I was so nervous and I guess I manifested it. So I jumped into the car the day before the workshop and drove to Joshua Tree because there is suppose to be a huge spiritual vortex there and I prayed and prayed to get my voice back. Can you believe I did? I had it long enough to do the class which came out awesome. My lesson was never be afraid to do something new.

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the core focus of our interview. Can you describe to our readers how you are using your platform to make a significant social impact?

I write daily motivational quotes to remind others of their super power, I sell motivational products like tees and crystals and more. I talk about body positivity, wellness, working out to feel healthy, not for a particular body. I also feature cruelty free beauty products and talk about our purchasing power and how we as consumers can make a difference,

Wow! Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted by this cause?

It’s really seeing followers dm me with their purchases and friends saying that I’ve inspired them to shop smarter. Or telling me they felt confident putting on their bikini or started exercising. Also, people write me to say their meditations and affirmations worked. I love sharing the knowledge. It’s so important to help others simply by showing them the tools.

Was there a tipping point the made you decide to focus on this particular area? Can you share a story about that?

I wanted to do something with purpose so I launched AnnieTheAlchemist.com and then TheFashionPoet got restructured to focus on body positive, cruelty free and wellness. I’ve been in the industry for 10 years, just fashion for the sake of style, it didn’t mean anything for me anymore. I wasn’t fulfilled.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Absolutely, let’s start off with being more positive and respectful towards one another. We lead by example. This starts within the community. Let’s not see each other as competition but as family. It’s not hard to be kind. I always tell my followers before you leave your house think about 3 things you are grateful for so it sets the tone for you as you head out to be around others. I also think we need to see more of a variety of body shapes and races, particularly models . There’s a few brands doing it but there needs to be more. We need to focus on the interior and less exterior.

What specific strategies have you been using to promote and advance this cause? Can you recommend any good tips for people who want to follow your lead and use their social platform for a social good?

The best strategy is to post daily, establish a routine and stick to it. Post in the morning messages of positivity, people need to be armed with that energy before they head out to work. Create a blog so people can search for topics and find you. I have people from all over the world following. It’s incredible how far we can reach.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

5 things I wish someone told me when I first started:

1. Be patient with the journey. — Some people hit it big quickly, for others it takes a longer time. It’s okay, everyone’s journey is different.

2. There will be ups and downs. — Every business has amazing moments and others were they have to restructure. It’s okay.

3. Take a break — Having fun and travel inspires us to be more creative and do better in business.

4. Download an accounting app like Quickbooks and organize your earnings and expenses with a good app like Quickbooks. It helps during tax time, too.

5. Do what’s in your heart- follow your heart when it comes to business. What you might love one moment might change years later that’s okay. But when it comes from a place of love you’re bound to be successful because its already good energy.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The two movements that are close to my heart now are: Body Positivity so that we all learn to love the skin we are in and accept one another, and the other is to end animal testing on products.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Just keeping doing what you love because you’ll always be the richest person that way.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. :-).

Jennifer Lopez. She paved the way for body positivity, she’s active in the wellness sphere, she’s humble and she just proves that at any age we can still achieve and be amazing. She absolutely is one of my biggest inspirations.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

@TheFashionPoet

@AnnieTheAlchemist

