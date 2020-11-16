Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Sky’s the Limit for Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

For a very long time the question hovering over Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been this: What will he do next?

Will he jump over a dude? Throw for 500 yards? Rush for 100? Win another prestigious award? Because he’s done all those things, and seems primed for more.

Bobby Petrino saw that, lived that. The head coach at Louisville from 2014-18 (as well as 2003-06), he helped Jackson blossom from a three-star recruit into a Heisman Trophy winner. And when asked now for a favorite Jackson moment, Petrino struggles to answer.

“There was,” he says, “a lot of them.”

That’s still true. In his second year with the Ravens he was a unanimous choice as the NFL’s MVP, an honor that lost some of its luster when Baltimore bowed out of the playoffs with a first-round loss to Tennessee.

What will he do next? Hard to say, given the manner in which the coronavirus pandemic hovered over training camps as they opened in mid-August, threatening to curtail or cancel the season. On a somewhat lighter note, Jackson is seeking to overcome the Sports Illustrated cover jinx, the long-held notion that misfortune is bound to befall whomever appears on the front of the magazine, as he did the Aug. 15 issue.

The accompanying story posited that Jackson had changed the very idea of what a quarterback is, and should be — how a dual-threat guy could in fact pass and run with equal proficiency, and achieve great things in the NFL. Previously a QB wearing such a label was likely to be an athletic guy and a suspect passer — a novelty, really, as opposed to a guy who could be relied upon to deliver long-term success.

No longer, though. Not after a season in which Jackson became the first NFL quarterback to pass for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 1,000. Not after he led the Ravens to a league-high 531 points, a 14-2 finish and a division championship.

“In 2020, this is how quarterbacks are going to play,” former Baltimore cornerback Brandon Carr told SI’s Jenny Vrentas. “And I am pretty sure if you look at the little leagues right now, those coaches have been having their best players doing those things. We can redefine quarterback right now.”

Added sportswriter Brandon Howard, “I love how Lamar is dismantling those preconceived ideas about what a quarterback should be and how he should play.”

Finally, there was Washington executive Doug Williams, once a Super Bowl-winning quarterback himself.

“Unfortunately you’re not going to get a Lamar Jackson every year,” he told Vrentas. “But the next Lamar Jackson that does come out, I don’t think the coaches and the scouts are going to sit around and say what he can’t do as a quarterback. They’re going to take a page out of Baltimore, and go back and get the tape and see what they did with Lamar Jackson, and use that. He’s given them a little more hope now, because of what he’s done.”

Again, Petrino was there when Jackson was still on the launching pad. He had recruited him out of Pompano Beach, Fla., while promising Lamar’s mom, Felicia Jones, that her son would be used exclusively at QB, and be given ample opportunity to play as a freshman. And never mind that Petrino, unlike assistant coach Lamar Thomas, hadn’t actually seen him play.

“We broke a rule,” Petrino, now the head coach at Missouri State, said with a laugh “One of the rules I always had when we recruited a quarterback was that you had to see him in person throw the ball before you accepted his commitment, but because he wanted to come, I took the commitment.”

He would never regret it. Indeed, the first day of preseason drills, Petrino was standing next to his athletic director, Tom Jurich, as Jackson ran the Cardinals’ offense.

“Watch this guy throw the ball,” Petrino told Jurich.

Sure enough, Jackson zipped his next pass for a touchdown.

He didn’t start right away, but he was on the field for the first play of the season opener against Auburn, lining up at running back and taking a pitch. The idea was to throw an option pass off that. Jackson did. It was intercepted. 

No matter. He ran for 106 yards that day, and wound up starting eight games his freshman year. The last of those, a 27-21 victory over Texas A&M in the Music City Bowl, was a portent of things to come, as Jackson rushed for 227 yards and passed for 226, while accounting for all four Cardinals touchdowns. He was named the game’s MVP, but hardly rested on his laurels.

“It’s the greatest thing in the world,” Petrino said, “when you’ve got a guy that’s the best player, the most talented, and on the practice field he works harder than everybody else.”

The Heisman came the following season, when Jackson threw for 3,543 yards and 30 touchdowns, and ran for 1,571 yards and 21 scores. After another productive season the Ravens used the final pick of the first round in the 2018 draft to select him. As Vrentas points out, he was the last of five quarterbacks taken in the first round that year, and Baltimore seemed to draft him only reluctantly. The Ravens traded down, from No. 16 to No. 22 to No. 25, then chose another player, tight end Hayden Hurst. Only when they engineered another deal, back into the first round, were they able to choose Jackson.

By the middle of his rookie season he was installed as the starter, winning six of his seven starts to lead the Ravens to the playoffs. Then he busted out in 2019 — in part, Vrentas writes, because Baltimore changed offensive coordinators, in part because he worked with renowned throwing coach Tom House in the offseason, and improved his accuracy from 58.2 percent to 66.1 percent.

“It really doesn’t surprise me, just because you know him so well,” Petrino said. “You know how hard he worked. One of the things I always knew was how well he threw the football. And nobody could get past how well he ran it, so they never even believed me when I told them that. But I give the Ravens a lot of credit. They spent the time, came in and did extra work, met with coaches, really studied and knew what they were getting with Lamar. So I give them credit, over all the other NFL teams.”

So the question lingers: What will he do next? And the answer appears to be, anything he wants. His gifts are peerless, his potential limitless. Lamar Jackson, it seems, can soar to unprecedented heights.

    Bobby Petrino, Head Football Coach at Missouri State University

    Bobby Petrino inherited a new challenge when he became Missouri State’s head football coach in January 2020. But he vowed to approach it with the same zeal he has approached other challenges in his long coaching journey.

     

    “Let’s write the script like this,” he told reporters at his introductory news conference. “I’d come here, be very successful. I decide eight or 10 years from now whether I still want to coach football, with a national championship in my pocket. That’s what I want to see happen.”

     

    Bobby Petrino is entering his 37th year in the profession, and his 16th as a head coach. He is best known for his two stints at the University of Louisville (2003-06 and 2014-18) and another at the University of Arkansas (2008-11). He has compiled a 119-56 college record and seen his teams finish in the Top 25 seven times, including Top 10 showings at Louisville in 2004 and 2006 and at Arkansas in 2011. His teams have also played in 11 bowl games, winning five.

     

    Offense is his stock-in-trade. Bobby Petrino, who served as head coach at Western Kentucky in 2013 and with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons in 2007, co-authored the 2020 book “Inside the Pocket: an In-Depth Analysis of the Xs and Os” with Joe Metzka, PhD, and at Louisville in 2016 coached a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Lamar Jackson. Jackson, who has since gone on to become an NFL MVP with the Baltimore Ravens, passed for over 3,500 yards, ran for over 1,500 and generated 51 touchdowns while earning college football’s most prestigious award.

     

    Bobby Petrino was himself a quarterback at Carroll College in Helena, Mont., while playing for his dad, Bobby Sr. The younger Petrino also began his coaching career as a graduate assistant there, in 1983.

     

    Bobby Petrino Sr., who died in 2018 at age 81, served as Carroll’s head man for 28 years in all, winning 15 league championships (three with Bobby Jr. at QB) and reaching the NAIA playoffs nine times. His son was a two-time league MVP and two-time NAIA All-American, while soaking up everything the elder Petrino had to offer.

     

    “That was a lot,” he said. “No. 1 is, he used to say, ‘Reach for the top of the rainbow,’ which I interpreted as, ‘Go for it. Don’t hold anything back. Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do what you want to do. The second thing was, you can always find a way to win the game. His time coaching at Carroll, they didn’t always have the best talent or the best players, but they found a lot of ways to win games and win championships.”

     

    Now Bobby Petrino is trying to do the same, in a rebuilding situation. 

     

    “I’m looking forward to looking ahead,” he told reporters at his introductory news conference. He reiterated that point later, saying that he wanted to remove his personal rearview mirror and keep his focus on the road ahead.

     

    Bobby Petrino and his wife Becky have four children and six grandchildren. His brother Paul is the head coach at the University of Idaho

